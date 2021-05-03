OCX 3F contract awarded to Raytheon Intelligence and Space

Advertisement

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center awarded a $228 million contract to Raytheon Intelligence and Space for the Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System Follow-On on April 30. 2021.

The OCX 3F program is part of the GPS Enterprise Modernization effort.

GPS is a satellite-based radio navigation system that provides accurate positioning, navigation, and timing for military and civil users worldwide.

The GPS OCX Blocks 1 & 2 System, planned for delivery in 2022, will represent a major evolution in capabilities for the GPS enterprise. In addition to supporting the latest DOD standards and practices for cybersecurity, it also supports a number of advanced features over the legacy GPS Ground Segment. These new features include an enhanced and expanded monitor station network for improved cybersecurity and improved anti-jam capability, enhanced operational capability to control the modernized military signals, support of GPS III boosted earth coverage Military code (M-code), and the monitoring of new Galileo-compatible and safety of life signals.

OCX 3F upgrades the OCX Blocks 1 & 2 system to utilize the enhanced capabilities of the new GPS IIIF space vehicles being developed by Lockheed Martin. The OCX 3F program, in combination with the GPS IIIF space vehicle program, ensures PNT will continue to be available for future generations.

“OCX is an adaptive architecture designed to evolve to combat emerging threats. OCX 3F is a great example of modifying the OCX Blocks 1 and 2 software baseline to launch and incorporate the GPS IIIF enhanced satellite capabilities. I look forward to continuing our relationship with Raytheon in delivering the United States Space Force GPS capabilities,” said Barbara Baker, SMC Production Corps Command and Control Systems Division’s senior materiel leader.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space will perform the work in Aurora, Colo., and delivery is expected in July 2025.

“The OCX 3F program office is looking forward to working with Raytheon on this new GPS ground control program. We are ready to take on any challenges and to work full bore to deliver the critical regional high-powered signals and GPS IIIF launch and control capabilities in support of joint warfighters,” said Lt. Col. Grant Spear, SMC OCX 3F materiel leader.

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center, located at the Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the Department’s center of excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems.

Its portfolio includes the Global Positioning System, military satellite communications, defense meteorological satellites, space launch and range systems, satellite control networks, space based infrared systems, and space domain awareness capabilities.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact