Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Yulista Integrated Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a $32,945,523 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable, requirements contract for the repair and building of the Upgraded Heads Up Display (UHUD) AN/AVQ-29A kits, repair of the non-kit UHUDs, and to revise the technical content to properly represent all depot-level procedures required to repair UHUDs. The UHUD assets are necessary to support the current mission requirements of the A-10 aircraft. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Ga., and is expected to be completed May 3, 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-21-D-0008).



Western Metal Supply Co. Inc., Escondido, Calif., has been awarded a $9,399,778 contract for the design and build of F-35A aircraft shelters. This contract provides for design, manufacture, and installation of F-35A aircraft shelters. Work will be performed at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, U.K., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the full amount of are being obligated at the time of award. The 48th Contracting Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, U.K., is the contracting activity (FA5587-21-F-0119).





U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Mass., was awarded a $17,367,349 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for engineering and technical services to support combat systems and command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C5I); and hull, mechanical and electrical (HM&E) equipment, components, software, training and equipment for the Austal Independence variant of the Littoral Combat Ship program. Work under this contract will be performed in Pittsfield, Mass., (80 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (5 percent); Mobile, Ala., (5 percent); Singapore (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,300,000 ($500 indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award via an individual task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured via beta.sam.gov. This contract was procured on a sole source basis in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N6449821D4021).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $12,628,264 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise options for Navy equipment, long-lead material, and spares. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,654,350 (89.86 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,177,826 (9.93 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 (0.17 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 (0.04 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact