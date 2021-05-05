Headlines – May 5, 2021

Advertisement

News

Pentagon tracking out-of-control Chinese rocket that could reenter Earth’s atmosphere-

The Pentagon has said it is tracking a large Chinese rocket that is out of control and set to reenter Earth’s atmosphere this weekend, raising concerns about where its debris may make impact.



U.S. military: Afghanistan withdrawal process 2 to 6 percent complete-

The U.S. military has completed about 2 percent to 6 percent of the process of entirely withdrawing from Afghanistan, U.S. Central Command said May 4.





Business

GOP lawmakers urge probe of Amazon’s pursuit of Pentagon contract-

Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck say Amazon might have violated antitrust law in seeking a JEDI cloud-computing deal ultimately won by Microsoft



Here’s who just became GM Defense’s new president-

GM Defense has hired Steve duMont, who has had a long career in the defense industry, most recently leading global growth for Raytheon’s intelligence and space business sector, as its new president.



Major players bid for chance to build U.S. Marine Corps’ next recon vehicle-

Several major industry players have bid for a chance to build the U.S. Marine Corps’ next reconnaissance vehicle as the service embarks on a prototyping effort to replace its aging fleet of lightly armored vehicles.



Honeywell gets hit with $13M fine for defense export violations-

The U.S. State Department announced it reached a $13 million settlement with American defense firm Honeywell over allegations it exported technical drawings of parts for the F-35 fighter jets and other weapons platforms to China and other foreign countries.



Textron unveils new advanced reconnaissance vehicle prototype-

Textron Systems announced on May 4 its new prototype vehicle — dubbed Cottonmouth — for the Marine Corps’ Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle program.





Defense

U.S. turns over base to Afghan forces in volatile Helmand Province-

The U.S. military has completed the first facility turnover to Afghanistan forces in the country, marking a significant step in President Biden’s promised withdrawal.



C-17s fly equipment out of Afghanistan as withdrawal continues-

The retrograde from Afghanistan is underway, with U.S. Air Force C-17s carrying equipment and other materiel out of the country.



Plan for Space Force reserve component is ‘fairly close,’ National Guard boss says-

Senior military officials are “fairly close” on a plan to add a reserve component to the Space Force, the head of the National Guard Bureau told lawmakers May 4.



Air Force testing new capabilities for MQ-9 drone during exercise-

The 174th Attack Wing is working with multiple Pentagon contractors and academic researchers to establish new capabilities for the MQ-9 Reaper drone aircraft, the Air National Guard announced May 4.





Veterans

VA opens new rapid retraining program for thousands of vets who lost jobs due to pandemic-

Thousands of veterans who lost their jobs because of COVID-related challenges can now apply to be part of a new rapid retraining program designed to prepare them for new careers in high-demand specialties.









