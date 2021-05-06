Plane Crazy Saturday presents ‘Salute to Round Engines’

Advertisement

The May 2021 Plane Crazy Saturday runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 15 at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif.

Radial engines have been used to power aircraft since the early 1900s. In World War I the whole engine turned and was called a rotary engine! In the 1920s stationary radial engines became more popular.

In 1925, Pratt & Whitney designed the R-1340 Wasp. Later they designed multiple rows of cylinders, like the R-1830 Twin Wasp with 2 rows of 7 cylinders. More Twin Wasps were produced than any other aviation piston engine in the history of aviation; nearly 175,000 were built.

Through the war years, the engines became larger with Wright building the R-2600 twin row engine and Pratt & Whitney building the R-2800, R-3350 and eventually the largest radial ever designed, the R-4360 Major Wasp, four rows of cylinders.

Many other engine companies manufactured radial engines, including Continental, Lycoming, Jacobs and many more in other countries.

Some of the aircraft on display this month include a North American T-6 Texan, with a Pratt & Whitney R-1340 radial engine (owned by Dave VanHoy); and a North American T-28 Trojan with a Wright R-1820 Radial Engine (owned by Al Hansen).

Other beautiful radial engines that may be on the flightline include a PT-17 Stearman with a Lycoming R-680 Radial Engine (owned by Dustin Mosher and Diane Barney); and a 1944 Cessna 195 Airmaster with a Jacobs R-755B2 Radial engine (owned by Jere Calef and Heather Benes).



We will be signing Historic Aircraft forms! Social distancing no problem as this will be all outside!

The organizers of Plane Crazy Saturday would like to thank their sponsors: Mojave Air and Space Port, Scaled Composites, Aerotech News and Review, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Loop community newspaper, the Rosamond News, Comfort Inn & Suites; Mission Bank- Mojave, Thom Lapworth – CivMil Support; Karl’s Hardware (Mojave, Rosamond and Boron), and Voyager Restaurant.

