Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

National Instruments Corp., Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $19,214,605 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station (VDATS) kits. VDATS is an organically designed test station with open architecture and virtual modular equipment extensions for instrumentation technology. VDATS consists of standardized, commercially available test equipment, components and software. There are two configurations of VDATS — the digital analog (DA)-1 and DA-2. Currently, these configurations support the A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52, C-5, C-17, C-130, E-3, E-8C, F-15, F-16, F-22, H-53, H-60, KC-135, MC-4, MQ-9, Navy ships, and UH-1 weapons systems. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, and is expected to be completed May 13, 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8571-21-D-0005).



Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $11,928,615 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Signals Intelligence Tactical Analysis and Reporting Gateway (STARGATE) prototype software. This contract provides for research and develop improvements to the STARGATE platform to enable expanded integration with enterprise tools and information systems, development of capabilities for automatically cataloging and managing an inventory of the global radio frequency emitter and communications network environment, and expanding integration of datasets from additional multi-national and multi-agency intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors and integration of STARGATE Exploitation Tools into these platforms. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed May 7, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,308,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-1508).





U.S. Army

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $105,688,911 modification (PZ0005) to contract W56HZV-20-D-0108 to produce, deliver and maintain the new production configuration build of 30×173 mm XM813 cannons. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tennessee, was awarded a $19,601,741 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new airfield, security fencing and other facilities at Kainji Air Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Nigeria, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Nigeria) funds in the amount of $19,601,741 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity (W912GB-21-C-0009).





U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Quincy, Mass., is awarded a $72,798,641 cost-plus incentive fee, fixed-price incentive fee, cost-plus fixed fee, cost only, and firm-fixed price contract for the retrofit of five Surface Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Undersea Vehicle systems to the Block I configuration and engineering support services. Work will be performed in Quincy, Mass., (60 percent); Greensboro, N.C., (26 percent); and Taunton, Mass., (14 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,686,851 (45 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,846,471 (34 percent); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,544,561 (18 percent); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,178,535 (3 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $8,723,096 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website. The contract was awarded in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented under Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 6.302-1 — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-6308).



Swiftships LLC,* Morgan City, La., is awarded a $59,283,807 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2401 to exercise an option for the construction of five Landing Craft, Utility 1700 class (1707-1711). Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) funding in the amount of $59,283,807 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $9,672,000 cost-plus incentive-fee modification to the previously awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-6201 under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for the design, prototyping, and qualification testing of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Yl, and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,700,000 (49 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 (41 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $472,000 (5 percent); and fiscal 2021 National Sea Based Deterrent Funds in the amount of $500,000 (5 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









