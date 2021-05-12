Headlines – May 12, 2021

Advertisement

News

NATO exercises sweep Europe amid Russian escalation, rising tensions between Moscow, U.S.-

Lit only by an orange floodlight, a single file of camouflaged men crept along the wall of a small, dark Romanian port on the Black Sea. Suddenly, they opened fire on the two men guarding a darkened warehouse with broken windows.



Trump acting Pentagon chief defends military response to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol-

President Donald Trump’s acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots plans to tell Congress that he was concerned in the days before the insurrection that sending troops to the building would fan fears of a military coup and could cause a repeat of the deadly Kent State shootings, according to a copy of prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.



When and why China might—or might not—attack Taiwan-

U.S. policymakers can only guess at what’s driving Beijing, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing they can do about it.





Business

U.S. approves $1.7 billion Aegis missile defense sale to Canada-

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to NATO member and ally Canada of four Lockheed Martin-made Aegis missile defense systems valued at up to $1.7 billion, the Pentagon announced May 10.



BMC in talks to sell Turkish shares to local steelmaker-

BMC, a joint Turkish-Qatari venture that manufactures armored vehicles and tanks, is in the late stage of negotiations to sell a majority stake of Turkish shares to a Turkish steel producer, sources told Defense News.



France performs first lock-on firing of MMP missile from new Jaguar vehicle-

The first stage of integrating the MMP medium-range missile onto France’s new Jaguar armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle was successfully carried out last month when the weapon was fired from the retractable pod on the vehicle’s turret and hit a fixed target.





Defense

CENTCOM is releasing drawdown updates, but they don’t include troop numbers-

The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is between 6 and 12 percent complete, according to a May 11 release from Central Command, but it’s unclear how many troops, if any, have made their way home.



Decision on Minuteman missile to shape U.S. nuclear policy for decades-

For 50 years the Minuteman missile has been armed and ready, day and night, for nuclear war on a moment’s notice. It has never been launched into combat from its underground silo, but this year it became the prime target in a wider political battle over the condition and cost of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.



What is military doing about UFOs? Pentagon’s internal watchdog wants to know-

The U.S. Defense Department’s internal watchdog office is launching an evaluation this month to see what the U.S. military has been doing when it comes to UFOs, or in modern-day Pentagon parlance, “UAPs,” short for “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”



Army is making tank upgrades as simple as switching video game cartridges-

It’s not easy to upgrade tanks.



Review of Space Command basing decision sought by Senate Intel members-

Two Democrats on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence are sending another message to the White House in the fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado: It’s bad for the intelligence community.









