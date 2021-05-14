Headlines – May 14, 2021

Advertisement

News

Quantico Marine major charged with assaulting an officer during Capitol breach-

An active-duty Marine officer stationed in Quantico, Virginia, was arrested May 13 and charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office said.



U.S. forces leave Kandahar Airfield as drawdown continues in Afghanistan-

U.S. forces have left Kandahar Airfield, a southern Afghanistan base that was once one of the largest NATO and coalition installations in the country, Afghan and U.S. officials said.





Business

Program leader says high costs pose ‘existential threat’ to F-35-

High costs and concerns about affordability threaten the future of the F-35 joint strike fighter, the program executive officer for the aircraft warned May 13.



Britain buys 14 new Chinook helos, but it’ll take a decade for full delivery-

Britain has confirmed it will acquire 14 Boeing-made Chinook helicopters, but the government has prolonged the delivery schedule over the next decade years due to budget issues.



New Zealand is seeking industry info to build Antarctic patrol vessel-

The New Zealand Defence Force has issued a request for information on design and build solutions for an eventual ice-strengthened offshore patrol vessel that the Royal New Zealand Navy would operate in the Southern Ocean and Antarctic’s Ross Sea for at least four months per year.



Competition will speed up fielding timeline for missile defense interceptor, MDA boss says-

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency aims to get its first Next-Generation Interceptors to replace the Ground-Based Interceptors, which make up the United States’ homeland ballistic missile defense system, by 2028. But the agency’s director thinks it can happen sooner.





Defense

Full fiscal year 2022 budget coming May 27-

President Joe Biden’s first full budget request, including long-awaited details about the Pentagon, will be released May 27, the White House announced May 13.



The Biden administration will seek $11 billion to buy 85 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 jets in the coming fiscal year, tracking a plan outlined last year by the Trump administration, according to a U.S. official.



Transgender airmen, guardians guaranteed equal opportunity under new policy-

The Department of the Air Force has rolled out a new set of policies for transgender airmen and guardians that aim to treat troops undergoing a gender change more equitably.



Army is testing arming its light tactical vehicles with drones-

The U.S. Army is experimenting with launching the Area-I small Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated, Unmanned System drone, or ALTIUS, from an ultralight tactical vehicle.



F-22 will go away, eventually. But not before the Air Force gets comfortable with its successor-

Top Air Force officials are now convinced the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor lacks the magazine depth and range needed to carry it into the next decade as the service’s air superiority fighter of choice.





Veterans

Senate poised to deliver gigantic bill covering 11 military toxic exposure illnesses-

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee’s mammoth toxic exposure package will deliver presumptive care for 11 conditions for veterans sickened by exposure to burn pits and other toxins, Military.com has learned.



Sen. Warner pushing to support Veterans Affairs legal clinics-

The Department of Veterans Affairs would give a boost to legal clinics that help veterans with their benefits, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner.









