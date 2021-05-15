X-56B begins new flight series

Advertisement

The X-56B remotely piloted aircraft has begun a new flight series.

The flight was April 19 at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif., with partner Northrop Grumman.

The X-56B uses the same centerbody as the earlier X-56A, which concluded testing in 2019. The X-56A suppressed a potentially destructive vibration called flutter. Flutter suppression permitted research of the aircraft’s lightweight, flexible wings.

X-56A team also facilitated the development of tools and technologies and acquired data to validate modeling techniques. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratories in Ohio is a partner on X-56B and also was a partner on the X-56A.









