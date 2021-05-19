Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Harold and Associates LLC,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N6134021D0005); BGI LLC,* Akron, Ohio (N6134021D0006); Carley Corp.,* Orlando, Fla., (N6134021D0007); and Crew Training International Inc.,* Memphis, Tenn., (N6134021D0008), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for an estimated aggregate ceiling of $90,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. These contracts provide for pilot and aircrew curriculum revision and maintenance support, including revision, update and maintenance of curriculum to ensure currency and accuracy of content in support of flight training, education and training services for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Additionally, these contracts provide for the development of new lessons for curriculum that results from major Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization and Operational Flight Program upgrades to naval aircraft type/model/series in support of fleet replacement squadrons, fleet readiness centers, fleet replacement detachments, and aircraft weapons and tactics schools. Work will be performed at the contractor’s locations and Navy and Marine Corps installations within the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in April 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via a small business set aside, eight offers from eight vendors were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



PAE Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $37,301,649 cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursement modification to contract N66604-05-C-1277 for the operation and maintenance of the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center. This action increases the contract ceiling to $958,963,111. Work will be performed on Andros Island, Commonwealth of the Bahamas (64 percent); and West Palm Beach, Fla., (36 percent). No funding will be obligated on this modification. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity.



Lone Star Aerospace Inc.,* Addison, Texas, was awarded a $7,799,797 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00013) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N0042116D0012). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to address T-45 engine availability shortages that are adversely affecting the ability to train student naval aviators by utilizing existing modeling tools and subject matter experts, enabling the identification of focused improvements in depot-level engine maintenance procedures, including suboptimal production system flow, lack of trained manpower, high personnel turnover, coordination, communication, and prioritization of tasks. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas (99 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sierra Vista, Ariz., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $75,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single-award contract for the Global Hawk RQ-4 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The contractor will provide multi-country aircrew and maintenance training consisting of program management support, courseware modification and development, pilot training, sensor operator training, and airframe and ground maintenance training to support the U.S. government and Air Force Security Assistance Training international partners’ mission objectives. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds will be obligated at the time of task order award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio?Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-21-D-0002).



Wolverine Tube Inc., Decatur, Ala., has been awarded a $17,409,000 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements-type contract for the Next Generation All Aluminum Cargo Pallet. This contract provides for the production of the 463L air cargo pallets, which will be used for the transport of cargo throughout the military airlift system of the C-5, C-17, C-130 and additional cargo aircraft. Work will be performed in Decatur, Ala., and is expected to be completed Nov. 18, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds will be used but no funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8534-21-D-0002).





Defense Logistics Agency

Raytheon Intelligence and Space, El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $68,420,138 firm-fixed-price task order (SPE7MX-21-F-6352) against a six-year contract (SPRBL1-15-D-0017) with one four-year option period for Global Positioning Systems receiver parts and vendor-managed inventory services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year one-time procurement with nine one-year option periods. The first option is being exercised at the time of award. Location of performance is California, with a May 13, 2022, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 procurement funds, and operation and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.



Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00008). The total value of this contract modification is $17,870,625, inclusive of all options. Under this follow on contract, the contractor will execute Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases: JA-P-CRV, JA-P-FYE, JA-P-QDC, JA-P-QEW, JA-P-LZW, JA-P-FYF and GY-P-GQK. This modification increases the dollar value of the contract from $493,750,395 to $511,484,548, not inclusive of unexercised options. The modification supports the following efforts: pre-mission planning, execution, and post-mission analysis to support live fire events, flight test support, system engineering, integration and test, and technical support to produce and delivery modeling and simulation. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an estimated completion date of June 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $5,677,773 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ085121C0002).

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact