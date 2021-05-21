Hill’s fighter wings deploy F-35 to France

Advertisement

MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, France–U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and Airmen from the 4th Fighter Squadron, compromised of active duty Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing, and reservists from the 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrived at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, May 10, 2021.

During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in multiple events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners.

Atlantic Trident 21, taking place at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, May 17-28, 2021, is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.

The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A will provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. The F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and its allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere. It’s an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness.

This is the 388th FW’s third deployment to Europe. The first was the 34th FS deployment to RAF Lakenheath, England, in April 2017. The second was a 421st FS Theater Security Package deployment to Aviano Air Base, Italy in May 2019.













