452nd SFS train at Camp Pendleton

0
24
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)
Advertisement

The 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., sent some of its defenders to Camp Pendleton this month to participate in a Field Training Exercise. Joining them during the exercise were (from left) Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Command Chief; Brig. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Commander; Col. Rodney McCraine, 452nd Mission Support Group Commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, 452nd MSG Command Chief.

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)

Members of the 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., take part in a field training exercise eat Camp Pendleton.

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)

Members of the 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., take part in a field training exercise eat Camp Pendleton.

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR