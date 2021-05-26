452nd SFS train at Camp Pendleton

Advertisement

The 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., sent some of its defenders to Camp Pendleton this month to participate in a Field Training Exercise. Joining them during the exercise were (from left) Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Command Chief; Brig. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Commander; Col. Rodney McCraine, 452nd Mission Support Group Commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, 452nd MSG Command Chief.

Members of the 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., take part in a field training exercise eat Camp Pendleton.

