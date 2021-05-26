Headlines – May 26, 2021

Advertisement

News

F-35 sale to U.A.E. imperiled over U.S. concerns about ties to China-

Washington seeks assurances for a $23 billion arms sale as Emirates expand security and technology cooperation with China.



Biden, Putin to meet in June-

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed May 25 to meet next month in Geneva, a face-to-face encounter the White House hopes will help bring some predictability to a fraught relationship that’s only worsened in the first months of the Democratic administration.



U.S. lifts missile restrictions on South Korea, ending range and warhead limits-

South Korea can now develop ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets far beyond the Korean Peninsula, following the United States’ approval to lift a 42-year-old restriction on its ally’s missile development program.



Taliban attach conditions to Istanbul conference participation-

The Afghan Taliban have decided upon three conditions to attend an eagerly awaited U.S.-proposed conference in Turkey: The conference must be short, the agenda should not include decision-making on critical issues, and the Taliban delegation should be low level, a senior Taliban leader told VOA May 25.



U.S., Russia meet to discuss intercepts at air and sea-

Leaders of the U.S. and Russian navies met in Moscow May 25 to discuss air-to-air intercepts in international airspace and interactions between the two nations’ ships, the Navy said.





Business

British ‘Team Tempest’ is itching to enter new fighter design phase this summer-

Britain’s effort to develop a sixth-generation combat jet is on track, with the concept and assessment phase of the program expected to be signed off by industry and government imminently, according to officials involved in the discussions.



Special Operations Command issues $373 million contract for geospatial intelligence support-

U.S. Special Operations Command awarded CACI International Inc. a contract worth up to $373 million for geospatial intelligence expertise, the company announced May 24.



South Korea’s ADD develops laser-power enhancing technology-

South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) announced on 25 May that it has developed a laser-power enhancing technology for use in future weapon systems, with the most immediate application being a laser-based air-defense system.





Defense

Air Force secretary nominee pledges to tackle enduring pilot shortage, personnel issues-

The Air Force’s pilot retention problem has lasted for decades. Now it’s about to become a top concern for another new service secretary.



Pentagon’s unspent billions loom large as Biden eyes flat budget-

The Pentagon returned almost $128 billion in unspent cash to the U.S. Treasury in the 11 years ending in 2019, according to a first-of-its-kind audit by Congress’s watchdog agency.



Marine Corps deactivates its final active-duty tank battalion-

The Marine Corps deactivated the historic 1st Tanks Battalion on Friday in a ceremony celebrating the storied unit’s historic past and “complicated relationship” with the wider Marine Corps.





Veterans

Arlington Cemetery loosens pandemic restrictions ahead of Memorial Day-

Public wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery resumed this week as officials loosened pandemic restrictions ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.



Advocates fear a huge surge of homeless veterans as pandemic effects become clear-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is intensifying efforts to end veteran homelessness after three years of no progress. But it could soon be overwhelmed by a tsunami of need as the full effects of a year-long pandemic and ending a moratorium on evictions become clear.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact