Memorial Day in the Greater Antelope Valley

Advertisement

Lancaster Cemetery

The Lancaster Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., May 31, in the Veterans Court of Honor.

As part of the ceremony, a moment of silence will be held to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. There will also be the traditional placing of the memorial wreaths.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Bob Alvis, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who will tell the story of Royal Air Force pilot Meyer “Maier” Bernard Himelstaub, who was training in the Antelope Valley during World War II when he was killed.

The ceremonies closing will be a reading of Dave Owens poem “Laid to Rest.”

The Lancaster Cemetery remembers those veterans who were laid to rest since Memorial Day 2020:

William K. Stepro Jr. — U.S. Navy

James Ewing Beall — U.S. Navy

Warren T. Doerfler — U.S. Navy

Kenneth Cunningham — U.S. Air Force

Jesse Edmund Jones — U.S. Navy

Samy Tadrous — Egyptian Army

Ray “Kay” L. Carver — U.S. Navy

Walter K. Semerenko — U.S. Army

Robert Anton Stickney — U.S. Army

Louis Renelli — U.S. Air Force

Carol Ray Green — U.S. Army



Palmdale to host annual Memorial Day ceremony

The City of Palmdale will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m., May 31, at 9 a.m. at Poncitlán Square Gazebo, 38315 9th Street East, Palmdale.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and handheld umbrellas to offer protection from the sun. COVID-19 safety protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

The emcee will be Palmdale Planning Commissioner Stacia Nemeth. The program will include remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Manager J.J. Murphy and Dr. David Smith, Director of Air Force Plant 42; posting of colors by the Edwards Air Force Base (EAFB) Blue Eagles Honor Guard; invocation by VFW Post 3000 Chaplain Fred Villa; National Anthem by Past Chairman Antelope Valley Service Organization Association (AVSOA) Bobby Breech; Pledge of Allegiance by Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt; reading of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bob Kay; reading of Moina Belle Michael’s “We Shall Keep the Faith” by Goldstar granddaughter and founder of Heroes at Home Ellie Kay; the Table of Honor by Edwards AFB Blue Eagles Honor Guard; and keynote address by Ron Reyes, Gold Star Son of PFC Ronald Reyes, who was killed in action on March 30, 1968, in Khe Sanh, Vietnam.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.



Mojave marking Memorial Day at Mojave Cemetery

The Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation and East Kern Cemetery District are joining together for a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who have given all to America.

The ceremony will be at the Mojave Cemetery and begins at 11 a.m., on May 31, 2021. We would be pleased if you would join us in remembering Those Who Gave Their All.

Our Keynote Speaker will be Robert “Stambo” Stambovsky, a Vietnam combat veteran, commissioned from the ranks. He had three years active duty as a U.S. Army Medic in Southeast Asia and was honorably discharged in June 1967.

He joined the Marine Air Reserve in November 1968, Marine attack Squadron 142, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., while completing college. He served a total of 39 years before retiring from the Marine Corps Reserve in 2004, after completing a tour with Operation Enduring Freedom.



In-Person Flag-In and Memorial Day Ceremonies – Memorial Day at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will be hosting in-person Flag-In and Memorial Day events at the end of this month as we begin to move past the pandemic. Because we will still be bound by COVID-19 protocols, as mandated by local jurisdictions, the events will be abbreviated and look different than prior to the pandemic.

Flag-In this year falls on Saturday, May 29. As participants arrive at either the Northern or Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, they will be assigned to sections of the cemeteries for flag placement. Flag placement in the north, at the Fernley cemetery will begin at 9 a.m. Flag placement in the south, at the Boulder City cemetery begins at 7 a.m.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31. The in-person ceremonies at both cemeteries will be abbreviated to ensure COVID-19 protocols regarding large gatherings are followed.

The ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley will begin at 11 a.m. In Boulder City, the ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will begin at 1 p.m.

Attendees and participants are asked to be mindful of social distancing and to wear a mask at both Flag-In and Memorial Day events.

The southern cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. For more information, call 702-486-5920.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact