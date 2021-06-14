Headlines – June 14, 2021

News

China denounces U.S.-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing-

China on June 11 said the U.S. and Australia were “flexing their muscles” with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own.



Turkey holds keys to U.S. Afghan pullout, a potential problem for Biden-

Turkey, threatening to end Afghan airport security detail, is expected to seek concessions.



NATO members set to say they won’t deploy land-based nukes in Europe-

NATO allies are poised to formally oppose the alliance deploying ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe, following U.S. President Joe Biden’s meeting with fellow heads of state set for June 14 in Brussels, Defense News has learned.





Defense

Biden to return $2 billion diverted from Pentagon projects for border wall-

Former President Donald Trump’s signature border wall project would lose much of its funding as well as the fast-track status that enabled it to bypass environmental regulations under a Biden administration plan announced June 11.



Space Command asks Congress for $67 million to achieve full operational capability-

U.S. Space Command wants $67 million to reach full operational capability and develop interim capabilities that will allow it to accomplish its mission, according to a letter to Congress obtained by C4ISRNET.



P-8A Poseidon’s mission readiness rate has suffered in recent years. Here’s why-

As the U.S. Navy’s premier anti-submarine patrol aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon has been plenty busy in recent years over the skies of Europe, hunting for Russian subs while getting regularly intercepted by Russian jets in the sky.



KC-46 boom operators work around software flaw-

A feature in the advanced refueling system of the KC-46, designed to improve safety and ease the burden on boom operators, is not working as designed due to a software flaw, so the Air Force implemented a workaround as the service and Boeing wait for more pressing issues to be solved first.





Veterans

Families unhappy with plans for unidentified 85 USS Arizona crew members-

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the Navy and the Pentagon have a conundrum on their hands involving unidentified crew members from one of the most famous — and tragic — battleships of World War II, the USS Arizona.



Will ‘BRAC for VA’ lead to veterans hospital closures or building more clinics?-

The Defense Department’s past base closure rounds have proven complicated and contentious for lawmakers, especially in communities that lost military bases and the economic benefits that come with them.







