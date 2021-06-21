Headlines – June 21, 2021

News

Pentagon orders drawdown of air defense systems, troops from Middle East-

The U.S. is cutting air defense systems and force levels in the Middle East as the Biden administration realigns its military posture to focus on countering China and Russia.



Taliban enter key cities in Afghanistan’s north after swift offensive-

The setbacks come at a harrowing moment for Afghanistan, just as American and international troops are set to leave the country in coming weeks.





Business

German defense ministry seeks $5.3 billion for next FCAS research phase-

The German defense ministry has forwarded a request to lawmakers seeking approval for almost 4,5 billion euros, or $5.3 billion, that would pay for the country’s contributions to the next stage of the Future Combat Air System.



Verizon wins $495 million contract for DoD research network-

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Verizon Public Sector a $495 million contract to deliver the network that connects 200 research labs and supercomputer locations, the company announced.



3M loses third trial in huge military earplug mass tort-

A federal jury on June 18 found that 3M Co failed to provide adequate safety warnings for its combat earplugs and that a U.S. Army veteran who said he developed tinnitus after using them sustained $1.7 million in damages, the second such verdict against the company.





Defense

These five Army posts have the highest sexual assault risk, study shows-

Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, Texas, top the list of Army installations where women are at the highest risk for sexual assault, taking into account several factors, according to a Rand Corp. study released June 18. Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Campbell, Ky., and Fort Carson, Colo., round out of the top five.



U.S. Air Force delays expected T-7A Milestone C decision, requests less money-

The U.S. Air Force has delayed its expected Milestone C decision for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer because of technical issues, and is requesting less money for the program in fiscal year 2022 than previously anticipated.







