Headlines – June 23, 2021

News

Afghan president set to visit White House as security situation in his country worsens-

Ashraf Ghani will meet with President Joe Biden to discuss long-term military assistance to follow the withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan this fall.



U.K., U.S. F-35Bs attack ISIS in first combat missions from HMS Queen Elizabeth-

The United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group has joined the fight against Daesh, also known as ISIS, with F-35B Lightning II jets carrying out their very first combat missions from HMS Queen Elizabeth, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in a June 22 release.





Business

Lockheed CEO urges Pentagon to enshrine COVID-era’s bigger upfront payments-

The policy was created to shore up pandemic-weakened supply chains.



British shipbuilder Babcock to help beef up Ukraine’s navy-

Ukraine is on course to rebuild the capabilities of its navy with the help of a possible deal with British warship builder and support-services company Babcock International.





Defense

SECDEF backs change in military sex assault prosecution-

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for the first time, said June 22 he will support long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.



Senators hammer $1 billion loss, industrial instability with Navy’s planned 2022 shipbuilding-

Senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee zeroed in on two aspects of the Navy’s 2022 shipbuilding plans that would cost the nation more than $1 billion in contract penalties and lost savings because of reduced shipbuilding.



U.S. Navy facing early challenges in modernizing dry docks for submarine maintenance-

One of the U.S. Navy’s first major projects under a 20-year shipyard modernization effort is facing cost-overruns and schedule slips, an unexpected circumstance which the Navy is hoping to learn from as it continues through the $20-billion Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.



Air Force grapples with enduring pilot shortage as airlines begin to rehire-

More pilots have opted to stay in the Air Force amid pandemic-era uncertainty, but the service is still struggling to fill jobs in its marquee profession as commercial airlines resume hiring.





Veterans

Remains of soldier from Korean War to be interred this week-

To identify Mullins’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.



52 years later Marine Vietnam veteran receives Purple Heart-

A Marine veteran on the receiving end of friendly artillery fire finally receives a Purple Heart.







