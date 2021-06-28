U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $735,903,127 modification (P00004) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0047. This modification increases the scope for nine Lot Five low rate initial production CH-53K heavy-lift aircraft and associated aircraft, programmatic and logistical support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (36.71 percent); Wichita, Kansas (9.86 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.19 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (4.3 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (3.19 percent); Redmond, Wash., (1.91 percent); Quebec, Canada (1.66 percent); Kent, Wash., (1.63 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.59 percent); Cudahy, Wisc., (1.39 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (1.19 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (1.01 percenet); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (27.37 percent); and various locations outside CONUS (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $735,903,127 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



22nd Century Technologies Inc., Somerset, N.J., (N66001-21-D-0118); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (N66001-21-D-0119); Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, Md., (N66001-21-D-0120); Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Va., (N66001-21-D-0121); Effecture LLC, San Diego, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0122); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Va., (N66001-21-D-0123); McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Penn., (N66001-21-D-0124); Sentar Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (N66001-21-D-0125); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0126); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (N66001-21-D-0127), Solute Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N66001-21-D-00128); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., (N66001-21-D-0129), are awarded a $28,104,131 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing for support including engineering and technical services for current and emergent afloat, ashore and airborne networks and systems that enable net-centric operations in naval, joint, allied and coalition operations. This three-year contract includes four, one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $68,037,938. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (80 percent); Norfolk, Va., (7 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (13 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from July 12, 2021, through July 11, 2024. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through July 11, 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operation and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and aircraft procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal N66001-20-R-0002, published on beta.sam.gov and the Naval Information Warfare Systems e-commerce central website. Fifteen offers were received and 12 were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Hatalom Corp.,* Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $20,810,678 firm-fixed-price, task order for the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer (ISMT) sustainment services. The contractor will be required to provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision and quality control necessary to perform the requirements. The contractor will provide sustainment support services for the ISMT. Work will be performed at multiple Marine Corps installations, and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and management (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,937,801 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire Sept. 30, 2021. This procurement is a competitive task order against the equipment related services multiple award task order contract M67854-21-D-8012 awarded to Hatalom on March 29, 2021. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Training Systems, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-F-8020).





U.S. Army

Clark/Bryne Aquatics JV, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $58,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an aquatic tank facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $58,950,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-21-C-0012).



LS Marine Inc.,* St. Paul, Minn., was awarded a $14,728,550 firm-fixed-price contract for building of six islands, sand benches, marsh habitat and terrestrial plantings. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Paul, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $14,728,550 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minn., is the contracting activity (W912ES-21-C-0007).



Inter-Coastal Electronics Inc., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded an $11,391,617 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of laser integrated field training systems, training and logistics support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2026. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $11,391,617 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-C-0021).

*Small business







