Headlines – June 30, 2021

News

Top U.S. general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating-

The U.S.’s top general in Afghanistan on June 29 gave a sobering assessment of the country’s deteriorating security situation as America winds down its so-called “forever war.”



Russia, China could team up to challenge U.S. space superiority, experts say-

Sanctions are crushing Russia’s efforts to counter American space superiority, but analysts have a rising concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin may link up with China’s wealth to develop the weapons that could stop American war fighters in their tracks.



Navy won’t investigate Eddie Gallagher’s podcast comments about Islamic State detainee’s death-

The Navy announced June 29 that it will not pursue further action against former Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher for comments he made earlier this year on a podcast regarding medical treatment of an Islamic State detainee who later died in 2017.





Business

Smith slams F-35 lifecycle costs: ‘We can do a hell of a lot better’-

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on June 29 criticized Lockheed Martin and other contractors over the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and its exorbitant lifecycle costs.



BAE Systems to deliver first M-Code GPS User Equipment to Germany-

BAE Systems will deliver the first batch of new military GPS user equipment to Germany, after being awarded a Foreign Military Sales contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps.



Navy’s powerful aerial jamming pod moves to next phase-

The Navy has approved the low-rate rate initial production for the first iteration of its new, powerful airborne jamming pod.





Defense

House Democrats want to spend more on weapons procurement than Biden-

Tweaking President Joe Biden’s Pentagon spending request for next year, House appropriators have proposed $1.7 billion more for weapons procurement and $1.6 billion less for development and testing of cutting-edge technologies meant to deter China.



House appropriators want more cargo helos for US Army in FY22-

The U.S. Army continued its years-long tradition of not funding the procurement of the latest variant of the CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopter in favor of future programs in its fiscal 2022 budget request, but House appropriators are pushing back.



Marine Corps takes major step forward on new King Stallion helicopter program-

Teams from Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., have begun preparing for suitability and evaluation tests on the service’s newest CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter, paving the way for the service to declare the aircraft operationally ready later this year.



House appropriators release 2022 defense budget draft with extra C-130s, MQ-9s-

The House Appropriations Committee released its draft of the fiscal 2022 defense budget on June 29, adding C-130s and MQ-9s to the Air Force’s budget request while leaving the service’s request for F-35s untouched.







