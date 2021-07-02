U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded an approximately $2,000,000,000 (to include all options) cost-plus-fixed-fee with performance incentives contract for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long Range Standoff (LRSO) Weapon System. During the EMD phase, manufacturing processes will continue to mature and the manufacturing environment will be demonstrated and transitioned to a pilot line readiness state. The objective at the end of EMD is to demonstrate full production readiness. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed February 2027. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $79,420,164 delivery order (FA8689-21-F-2805) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite -quantity contract (FA8689-20-D-2020) for the France MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft procurement program. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed March 29, 2024. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to France. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $67,385,721.00 modification (P00235) to contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for Lot 6 spare parts and Lot 7 support equipment. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $47,308,613; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $20,077,108 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Manassas, Va., has been awarded a $16,295,110 modification (P00012) to contract FA9453-19-C-0009 to provide research options for space enterprise technologies. This modification is to research and develop improvements to the density, performance and power consumption of future space-system memory. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and is expected to be completed Oct. 21, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,335,600 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $21,559,726. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity.



Altus Technology Solutions LLC, Hanover, Md., has been awarded a $10,816,036 firm?fixed-price contract for operations, maintenance, and support services at Melrose Air Force Range. Work will be performed in Melrose, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated once funds are certified after Oct. 1, 2021. The 27th Special Operations Contracting Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA4855-21-C-0013).





U.S. Navy

Quality Performance Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Va., is awarded a $39,942,234 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures Moriah Wind Systems in multiple configurations, to include associated components, teardown, test and evaluation, engineering and technical support in support of the aircraft launch and recovery equipment program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fredericksburg, Va., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833521D0064).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $28,160,769 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0350) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to procure mission computers (MC) and flight management computers (FMC) retrofit kits to upgrade the MH-60R/S aircraft. The quantities are as follows: 205 Generation 3i/5i MCs to upgrade from Generation III/V/VI, to include 187 for the Navy, nine for the government of Australia, five for the government of Saudi Arabia and four for the government of Denmark; 200 Generation 3i/5i FMCs to upgrade from Generation III/V FMCs, to include 182 for the Navy, nine for the government of Australia, five for the government of Saudi Arabia and four for the government of Denmark. Additionally, this modification procures 153 wiring kits to include 136 for the Navy, nine for the government of Australia, four for the government of Denmark, and four for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (97 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,371,171; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $2,789,598 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Global, a 1st Flagship Co.,* Irvine, Calif., is awarded a $10,534,230 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-4404 to exercise Option Period Four in the amount of for the purchase of services and material to support and maintain all vessels assigned to the Naval Sea Systems Command Inactive Ship Maintenance Office Bremerton, Wash. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $60,737,344. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Wash., and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,711,100 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year in accordance with Title 10 U.S. Code 2410a — authorizes the Department of Defense to enter into severable services contracts that begin in one fiscal year and end not more than 365 days later, in the next fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Agile Defense Inc.,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $33,919,670 firm-fixed-price contract for support services for Program Executive Office Missiles and Space Information Technology. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $3,598,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9124P-21-F-0665).

*Small business







