Headlines – July 9, 2021

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout as Taliban gains ground-

President Joe Biden explains the decision to pull out of Afghanistan.



Rockets land near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad-

Rockets landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on July 8, officials said, causing damage in the area.



Marines deploy to southern African nation amid pro-democracy protests-

Locals in the nation, known as Swaziland until 2018, started protesting in late June after King Mswati III banned petitions calling for democratic reform.





Pakistan hires Leonardo, Paramount Group for aircraft conversion program-

The contract with Leonardo involves the acquisition of two aircraft to join the single Lineage 1000 already in Pakistan, followed by the design, modification, installation and integration of an anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol package.



Navy orders MH-60R helicopters to replace transfers to Greece-

The Navy has ordered three MH-60R helicopters from the manufacturer to replace three transferred to the government of Greece.





Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in deadly 2017 Texas church attack-

Devin Kelley had served nearly five years in the Air Force before being discharged in 2014 for bad conduct, after he was convicted of assaulting a former wife and stepson, cracking the child’s skull.



Watchdog group finds F-35 sustainment costs could be headed off affordability cliff-

As Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps’ F-35 operations reach their peak in 2036, it will be exponentially difficult for the services to afford sustaining the F-35, the GAO concludes.



Navy outlines planning, execution failures in cruiser modernization program-

The Navy’s push to retire seven guided-missile cruisers stems from management and planning in its original modernization program that caused exorbitant cost growth, according to service officials.





Black veterans group sues VA for racial disparity data-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is being sued by two veterans groups for failing to provide data on racial disparities in disability compensation benefits and healthcare services, according to a joint statement from the plaintiffs.



COVID-19 vaccines could soon be mandatory for VA employees-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is weighing whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for employees — especially those who work in health services who haven’t yet received their shots.







