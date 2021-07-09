Norway’s first P-8A Poseidon rolls out of the paint shop

On July 9, the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Norway rolled out of the paint shop in Renton, Wash., in Royal Norwegian Air Force livery.

Norway is one of eight nations to have acquired the P-8A as their new multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft.

Recently, the air force revealed the names of its five P-8A Poseidon aircraft: Vingtor, Viking, Ulabrand, Hugin and Munin. The names are inspired by Norse mythology and continue a tradition of almost 80 years that started when the names Vingtor, Viking and Ulabrand were used on Norway’s PBY-5 Catalina maritime patrol aircraft in 1942. Since then, other maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force have carried those names, including its current P-3 fleet, which will be replaced by the P-8.

Norway’s first P-8A aircraft – Vingtor – will now return to the factory floor to be prepared for flight testing. First flight is scheduled for later this month, and mission systems will be installed on the aircraft after that.







