Northrop Grumman receives six Cogswell Awards for outstanding industrial security programs

Six Northrop Grumman facilities received the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

From nearly 13,000 cleared facilities eligible for recognition, the company was recognized for excellence at facilities in Chandler, Ariz., El Segundo, Northridge and Sunnyvale, Calif., Melbourne, Fla., and Ocean Springs, Miss.

“At Northrop Grumman we work diligently to sustain a compliant industrial security program that supports the continuity and resilience of our company’s business operations,” said Mary Rose McCaffrey, vice president, security, Northrop Grumman. “We are committed to protecting and safeguarding company employees, facilities and assets.”

Selection criteria for the annual award includes establishing and sustaining security programs that exceed industry standards and providing leadership to other cleared facilities while establishing best practices to maintain the highest security standards. Facilities are nominated by a DCSA industrial security representative and are required to have at least two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings to be considered.

Established in 1966, the award honors Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. Cogswell developed the basic principles of the Industrial Security Program, which includes emphasizing the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.







