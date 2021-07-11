fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Northrop Grumman receives six Cogswell Awards for outstanding industrial security programs

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy image)

Six Northrop Grumman facilities received the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

From nearly 13,000 cleared facilities eligible for recognition, the company was recognized for excellence at facilities in Chandler, Ariz., El Segundo, Northridge and Sunnyvale, Calif., Melbourne, Fla., and Ocean Springs, Miss.

“At Northrop Grumman we work diligently to sustain a compliant industrial security program that supports the continuity and resilience of our company’s business operations,” said Mary Rose McCaffrey, vice president, security, Northrop Grumman. “We are committed to protecting and safeguarding company employees, facilities and assets.”

Selection criteria for the annual award includes establishing and sustaining security programs that exceed industry standards and providing leadership to other cleared facilities while establishing best practices to maintain the highest security standards. Facilities are nominated by a DCSA industrial security representative and are required to have at least two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings to be considered.

Established in 1966, the award honors Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. Cogswell developed the basic principles of the Industrial Security Program, which includes emphasizing the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

452nd MAW at March ARB...
 By Aerotech News
Successful California International Air Show...
 By Larry Grooms
Boeing to support RAF Poseidon...
 By Aerotech News
U.S. to maintain robust over-the-horizon...
 By David Vergun
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit