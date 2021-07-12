U.S. Army

Horizon Strategies LLC,* Winston Salem, N.C., was awarded a $231,167,452 firm-fixed-price contract for transition services to soldiers in accordance with the standards prescribed by the Veterans Opportunity to Work to Hire Heroes Act of 2011, Army Regulation 600-81-Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program, the Army’s Career Readiness Standards and site-specific government directives. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $773,453 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity (W9124D-21-C-0012).





U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Marietta, Ga., has been awarded a $57,843,433 firm-fixed-price, time and material, cost-plus-incentive-fee, requirements modification (P00028) to contract FA8504-16-D-0001 for C-130J long-term sustainment. Sustainment services include program sustainment support, inventory control point management, consumable spares replenishment, repair, sustaining engineering support, technical data, and depot activation in support of the C-130J weapon system. Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds will be used for this contract with $47,737,519 being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine, is awarded a $17,976,172 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N40085-20-C-8500 for temporary dry dock pump and piping requirements to support P381 Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Extension at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides for purchase and installation of three 12,000-gallon-per-minute temporary dry dock dewatering pumps with complete piping and control system. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $226,545,865. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,976,172 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, N.H., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $17,537,667 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support maintenance and modernization on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) with special incentives to include ship alterations and propulsion plant maintenance during fiscal 2021 planned incremental availability at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 (79 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $675,000 (21 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $17,537,667. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10. U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), only one responsible source will satisfy the Navy’s requirement. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity (N4215821C0002).

*Small business








