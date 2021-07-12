Headlines – July 11, 2021

News

As U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria face increasing attacks, fissures form between Iran and militias it backs-

The attacks come as tension is on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters as Baghdad and Washington negotiate a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal from Iraq.



Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws-

Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital.





Riding the wave: Defense revenues rise despite a dark 2020-

Defense revenues of the top 100 defense companies in the world climbed for a fifth consecutive year, a sign that fiscal 2020 was good for the industry despite the crippling coronavirus.



Even in a challenging period, publicly traded defense stocks thrive-

From a business perspective, 2020 will be remembered as an incredibly challenging and volatile year.



Japanese defense firms prosper amid futuristic tech orders, export drives-

Japan is continuing to push its defense-industrial base to grow as the country slowly builds up its self-defense forces to counter China’s growing military.



German ‘new space’ industry is booming. So why isn’t Berlin buying in?-

On a balmy June afternoon, members of the defense and space industries, regional lawmakers, and other observers gathered just outside of Munich, Germany, to witness the opening of new space company Mynaric’s first serial production facility.



How COVID-19, sanctions harmed Russian defense biz — and how the country could recover-

Russia’s weapons exports agency increased foreign sales despite delays in shipments and a fall in net profit.



India’s push for self-reliance brings public-private rift to a head-

India’s push to achieve industrial self-reliance has resulted in the government approving $51.71 billion worth of new defense projects and twice implementing arms embargoes.



Money spigot opens for mainland Europe’s next-gen fighter-

German lawmakers approved funding for the French-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System last month, paving the way for a decades-long race to build a futuristic aerial weapon system that could transform the European defense industry landscape.



Turkey’s Roketsan develops missile to replace Raytheon weapon-

Turkey’s state-controlled missile-maker Roketsan has developed a supersonic, anti-radiation missile for the TF-X, the country’s indigenous fighter jet in the making.





Pentagon analyzing request to send troops to Haiti-

Haiti has asked the U.S. military for help in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.



New MQ-25 warrant officer specialty now open to sailor, civilian applicants-

The Navy announced in December it was creating the new warrant officer specialty for those who will operate the MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based refueling drone.





West Virginia soldier’s remains identified from Korean War-

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced July 7 that the remains of Army Cpl. Pete Conley, 19, of Chapmanville, were identified in June 2020.



Deported Marine veteran returns to U.S. to become American citizen-

The 53-year-old has spent the past nine years living in Mexico, but on July 9 he became an American citizen.



Inside one combat vet’s journey from defending his country to storming the Capitol-

For weeks, James had helped plan an operation to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6 of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, investigators say, by coordinating and recruiting others to travel to Washington with paramilitary gear, including guns, tactical vests, helmets and radio equipment.







