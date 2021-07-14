U.S. Air Force

Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $530,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-type contract for research and development services in support of the nuclear enterprise. Johns Hopkins University has also been awarded the first task order for research and development services for $23,717,889 to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon system. These contracts provide research and development services in support of the two intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., with support being available until July 15, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are currently being used with an initial obligation of $4,500,000 to fund the first task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-21-D-0001).



Collins Aerospace, Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a $22,369,617 firm-fixed-price contract for High Fidelity Visual Display Systems required to support the F-35 Joint Simulation Environment. The contractor will deliver, install, and provide training for the visual display systems. Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Edwards AFB, Calif., and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020, research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $18,098,825 are being obligated at the time of award for the Edwards and Nellis AFB systems; and fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds in the amount of $1,186,246 are being obligated at the time of award for the Wright-Patterson AFB systems. Directorate of Contracting, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9302-21-C-0013).





U.S. Army

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $320,667,721 firm-fixed-price contract for Stinger missile production. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0007).

