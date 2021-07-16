Headlines – July 16, 2021

News

Biden says no plans to send troops to Haiti ‘at this moment’-

President Biden on July 15 said sending U.S. troops to Haiti is not on the table for now as the island nation grapples with the assassination of its president.



Officials deny American troops are pulling out of Iraq as strategic talks near-

President Biden will likely discuss the future of the American troop presence in Iraq when the prime minister visits Washington this month.





Business

Aselsan delivers electronic attack system to Turkish Army-

The technology aims to harm or completely block target high-frequency communications or cause incorrect data transmission.





Defense

First female sailor completes Navy special warfare training-

For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman.



How Army scientists are developing the next tank that’s not a tank-

Though the current main battle tank, the M1 Abrams, is expected to hum along in the center of the armored formation for decades to come, some kind replacement is on its way.





Veterans

Former NCAA executive confirmed as VA’s second in command-

Donald Remy’s confirmation had been delayed for weeks over what critics called political games.



Ailing vet’s visit to DC previews long-awaited return of Honor Flights-

More than 750 veterans have died waiting for a chance to visit the nation’s war memorials since Honor Flights were suspended in early 2020.







