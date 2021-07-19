DOD extends American Forces Travel privileges eligible veterans

On July 16, the Department of Defense announced a policy change to the current shopping privileges on the American Forces Travel website.

As directed by acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Virginia S. Penrod in a memo signed April 12, 2021, the department will extend online access to the website to honorably discharged veterans of the uniformed services.

On average, customers save 35-40 percent compared to commercial travel pricing by using AFT. This includes discounted rates on hotels (up to 60 percent), airfare, rental cars, vacation packages, event tickets, and cruises.

“Sixteen million veterans will now be able to access the American Forces Travel website, joining the 10 million active duty, Guard and reserve service members, family members, DOD civilians, and other patrons who are already receiving the benefit,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron. “We are committed to providing quality-of-life programs to our military community, which includes our honorably discharged veterans.”

The change will not affect access for existing patrons, and the increased customer base will allow AFT to negotiate better prices for its customers.

AFT launched in 2019 as the only official joint service morale, welfare, and recreation leisure travel website exclusively for DOD patrons. In addition to improving access to DOD’s MWR benefits, every booking on American Forces Travel generates revenue to support critical quality-of-life programs for service members and families.

To access the exclusive military discount pricing on travel products, visit the American Forces Travel website. Proof of eligibility is required.

About Military Community and Family Policy

Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing and overseeing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our service members, their families and survivors be well and mission-ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community. These DOD services can be accessed 24/7/365 around the world.

The American Forces Travel website can be accessed at https://www.americanforcestravel.com/.








