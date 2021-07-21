U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $231,400,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5310 to definitize the initial award, and procure an additional 70 MK41 Vertical Launching System modules and ancillary equipment for DDG 51-class destroyers and FFG 62-class frigates. This contract modification combines purchases for the U.S. government (80 percent); the Commonwealth of Australia (13 percent); and Spain (7 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md. (46 percent); Ind.polis, Ind. (27 percent) Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (15 percent); Farmingdale, N.Y. (5 percent); Saginaw, Mich. (3 percent); Waverly, Iowa (2 percent); Thomaston, Connecticut (1 percent); and St. Peters, Mo. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,645,715 (40 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,645,715 (40 percent); FMS Australia funds in the amount of $30,691,427 (13 percent); and FMS Spain funds in the amount of $17,417,143 (7 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Tetra Tech Inc., Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $90,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously-awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-16-D-9008 to increase the maximum dollar value and extend the period of performance for comprehensive long-term environmental architect-engineering services on Navy and Marine Corps installations at sites in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic area of responsibility. This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $368,000,000. Work will be performed in Maryland (13 percent), Pennsylvania (13 percent), Florida (11 percent), Rhode Island (8 percent), Washington (8 percent), California (7 percent), Massachusetts (6 percent), Texas (6 percent), Mississippi (5 percent), New York (4 percent), Maine (3 percent), Arizona (2 percent), Connecticut (2 percent), Indiana (2 percent), Louisiana (2 percent), New Jerseye (2 percent), South Carolina (2 percent), Georgia (1 percent), Illinois (1 percent), North Carolina (1 percent), and Nevada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by environmental restoration (Navy) funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., was awarded an $80,240,289 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C5218 for the delivery of Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Combat System and AN/SQS-53C transmitter infrastructure shipset hardware. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (94 percent) and the Commonwealth of Australia (6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Penn. (56 percent); Clearwater, Fla. (22 percent); Syracuse, N.Y. (17 percent); Owego, N.Y. (3 percent); and Manassas, Va. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,582,203 (57 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,196,362 (32 percent); FMS Australia funds in the amount of $4,504,123 (6 percent); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,957,601 (5 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 15, 2021)



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $58,300,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract action for the design and production of the Quickstrike Extended Range (QS-ER) non-functional glide kits, glide kit prototype articles, and glide kit shipping containers. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by March, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,239,280 will be obligated at time of award, of which $20,239,280 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-6412).





U.S. Air Force

ManTech SRS Technologies Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $38,482,043 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the systems engineering and integration (SE&I)-2 contract. This contract provides the launch enterprise with systems engineering, integration, launch systems support engineering, mission integration, security systems and other SE&I functions to support national security space launch, launch service providers integration, certification support and fleet surveillance support. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed July 21, 2022. This award was the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2021 Space Force other procurement funds in the amount of $18,000,000; fiscal 2021 Space Force operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,188,732; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $879,509 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8811-21-C-0001).



Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $13,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract FA8539-21-F-0007 for repair services for the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; El Segundo, Calif.; Sterling, Va.; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Valencia, Calif.; Joplin, Mo.; Vandalia, Ohio; Medford, N.Y.; Cypress Calif.; Wichita, Kansas; San Jose, Calif.; and Linthicum, Md., and is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 Direct Cite Funds Program funds in the amount of $9,750,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.



L3 Technologies Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $9,593,306 modification (P00037) to contract FA8621-16-C-6371 for the Increment III Full Motion Flight Simulator for the Airborne Warning and Control System Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed July 21, 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $9,556,498 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $57,161,048. Air force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $20,321,237 modification (P00034) to contract W81XWH-17-F-0078 for administrative support services utilized by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. Work will be performed at Fort Detrick, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,329,108 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.



Gast Construction Co. Inc.,* Fargo, N.D., was awarded a $13,039,500 firm-fixed-price contract for to construct a precast concrete building with a standing seam metal roof in Fargo, N.D. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Fargo, North Dakota, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $13,039,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, N.D., is the contracting activity (W901UZ-21-C-0001).



ContiTech USA Inc., Fairlawn, Ohio, was awarded a $7,801,200 firm-fixed-price contract for the track shoe parts kit for the Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Cavalry Fighting Vehicle and the Multiple Launch Rocket System. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 17, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0060).



