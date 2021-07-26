March ARB welcomes new commander

Col. Gregory Haynes assumed command of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing and March Air Reserve Base, Calif., at a July 24 change of command.

Haynes took over from Col. William Martin, the acting commander since the departure of Brig. Gen. Melissa Coburn on June 30. Martin serves as the wing’s vice commander.

Prior to assuming command of the 542nd, Haynes served as commander of the 512th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Haynes was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps I 1990 at the University of Tennessee. He is a command rated pilot with more than 3,500 hours in the T-37, T-44, C-130E, C-130h and C-5M.

Coburn is now assigned to the North American Aerospace Defense Command located at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.







