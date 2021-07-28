fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Sikorsky receives Brazilian Air Force Black Hawk helicopter sustainment contract

by Aerotech News
The Brazilian Air Force has contracted Sikorsky will provide logistics support for UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters operated by the Brazilian Air Force. The contract will improve flight availability for the 16-aircraft fleet. (Brazilian Air Force photograph)

Sikorsky has received a four-year contract from the Brazilian Air Force to provide logistics support for the service’s 16 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters.

Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

The contract will improve fleet sustainment resulting from local storage of commonly required spare parts, assistance from a regional Sikorsky field service technician, and direct technical support from Sikorsky Engineering.

“We thank the Brazilian Air Force for selecting Sikorsky to provide the highest level of logistics support for its Black Hawk helicopter fleet,” said Felipe Benvegnu, director of Sikorsky sustainment business development. “Local storage of spare parts will eliminate long lead times for material that would keep an aircraft on the ground. Close collaboration with Sikorsky engineers, whether virtual or in person, also will help the Air Force maintainers improve the readiness rates of these utility aircraft for important missions, such as search and rescue.”

The Brazilian Air Force acquired its 16 Black Hawk aircraft via Foreign Military Sales between 2006 and 2013.

The Air Force contract is modeled after a multi-year logistics support agreement between Sikorsky and the Brazilian Army. In 2019, after previous agreements with the Army, the flight availability rate of the four Army S-70A (UH-60L equivalent) Black Hawk aircraft reached a 100 percent readiness.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Headlines – July 28, 2021
 By Aerotech News
X-29 Advanced Technology Demonstrator Aircraft...
 By Aerotech News
Peterson, Schriever, Cheyenne Mountain cultivate...
 By Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox
DOD unveils 2021 POW/MIA Recognition...
 By C. Todd Lopez
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit