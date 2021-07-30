Headlines – July 30, 2021

News

Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US-

The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to resettlement in the United States on July 30, and President Joe Biden welcomed them home.



Congress passes bill to reimburse Guard for Capitol security mission, increase Afghan visas-

The $2.1 billion bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.





Business

Families of service members killed in 2020 Marine Corps AAV accident sue manufacturer-

The lawyers also called for the Corps to cease all waterborne training for the AAV and its replacement, the amphibious combat vehicle, until the alleged cargo hatch flaw can be fixed.



Northrop Grumman earnings up in second quarter, strong on space-

Strong performance in space systems helped Northrop Grumman achieve sales three percent higher than a year ago, company officers reported in a July 29 second-quarter earnings call with reporters.



Defense companies not weighing vaccine mandates, yet-

There have been some informal discussions about requiring the shot.



Elta, Hensoldt team up for German ballistic missile defense radar-

The latest contract is for four long-range radars as part of the Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem program.



Britain inks $200 million contract with Team Tempest for future fighter jet-

The ministry said the latest contract is part of the government’s investment of more than £2 billion on the project, which will be spread out over the next four years.





Defense

Senate to Air Force: You’re gonna keep your A-10 Warthogs and you’re gonna like it-

Not even the Air Force can kill the A-10.



Biden orders Pentagon to consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccination-

Unvaccinated service members will be subject to weekly testing, and perhaps mandatory vaccination.





Veterans

New bill extends access to mammograms in 15 states where VA doesn’t perform them-

Senators introduced legislation July 29 that aims to extend mammogram services to female veterans in the 15 states where the Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t perform them.



For thousands of disabled vets, this job training program may be better than the GI Bill-

The Veteran Readiness and Employment program served about 123,000 veterans last year but may benefit even more.







