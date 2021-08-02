U.S. Navy

Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Penn. (N64498-21-D-4044); Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va. (N64498-21-D-4045); Epsilon System Solutions Inc.,* Portsmouth, Va. (N64498-21-D-4046); Life Cycle Engineering Inc.,* North Charleston, S.C. (N64498-21-D-4047); McKean Defense Group LLC,* Philadelphia, Penn. (N64498-21-D-4048); Research and Development Solutions Inc.,* McLean, Va. (N64498-21-D-4049); and Transtecs Corp.,* Wichita, Kansas (N64498-21-D-4050); are awarded a combined $249,735,666 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services on shipboard and shore-based systems, in the areas of cybersecurity engineering support, integrated logistics support, and quality assurance support. Performance will be accomplished on Navy surface ships, carriers, submarines and service craft. Each awardee will be awarded $3,865 ($500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the Norfolk, Va. area (45 percent); other East Coast areas (5 percent); the West Coast (45 percent); and various locations outside of the continental U.S. (5 percent). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,865 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contract actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



BCG Federal Corp., Bethesda, Md. (N00189-21-D-0021); Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC, Arlington, Va. (N00189-21-D-0022); and McKinsey & Company Inc. Wash., D.C., Office, Wash., D.C. (N00189-21-D-0023), are awarded a $223,591,227 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to obtain strategic contractor services to assist with transformation efforts that include Naval Sustainment System – supply, perform to plan logistics, supply chain and logistics technology, and enterprise transformations in support of Naval Supply Systems Command and the Department of the Navy. The contracts will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $246,761,679. The base ordering period will begin September 2021 and is expected to be completed by September 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by March 2027. All work will be performed at various contractor facilities throughout the U.S. in which the percentage of work at each of those locations cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through beta.sam.gov, with 10 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



American Systems, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $165,409,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides software engineering and technical support services in support of a wide range of naval air programs for aircraft systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Systems Command Software Engineering Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md. (93 percent); North Island, Calif. (3 percent); Seattle, Wash. (2 percent); Indianapolis, Ind. (1 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0035).



Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $108,752,976 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5116 for AEGIS combat system engineering agent (CSEA) efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2021. This action realigns ceiling from an unexercised option to an existing incrementally funded line item. Existing funding will be utilized and no new obligations are occurring with this action. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Wash., D.C., is the contracting activity.



RCT Systems Inc., Baltimore, Md., is awarded a five year (no options) $49,702,869 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development activities associated with advancement and improvement in current and future shipboard systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md. (68 percent); Fayetteville, Arkansas (19 percent); Tuscaloosa, Ala. (10 percent); and Tallahassee, Fla. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12.898,044 (81 percent); and 2020 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,025,467 (19 percent) will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via white paper selection under a broad agency announcement via the beta.sam.gov website, with 50 offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4109).



Sustainable Building Solutions LLC,* Washington, D.C., is awarded a maximum-value $45,000,000 firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build roofing repairs and replacement projects at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, and Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md.; Indian Head, Md.; and Dahlgren, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 2026. An initial task order (N4008021F4797) is awarded at $136,233 for replacement of the roof for Building B-606 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.. Work for this task order will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $136,233 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Wash., D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0015).



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $40,744,320 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0588) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 48 F/A-18E/F and EA-18G trailing edge flap shipsets. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,744,320 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded a $21,876,968 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for grounds maintenance services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and other outlying locations. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value to $109,798,632 and extend the period of performance to July 2026. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. These services were procured directly from the procurement list with Source America under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 8. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0064).



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, N.Y., is awarded a $17,707,720 modification P00006 under previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract M67004-19-D-0002. This modification exercises Ordering Period Two for the refurbishment of Marine Corps radio components associated with controlled cryptographic communications. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $42,411,284. Work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., with an expected completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,582,845 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity.



Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $17,074,860 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008521F5916) under previously-awarded contract N40085-20-D-0035 for miscellaneous repairs to Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle Maintenance Facility Building A-47. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,074,860 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Crowley Government Services, Jacksonville, Fla. (N6238715C2505), is awarded a $16,247,468 modification (P00134) under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N6238715C2505) to continue the operation and maintenance of five ocean surveillance ships — USNS Victorious (T-AGOS 19), USNS Able (T-AGOS 20), USNS Effective (T-AGOS 21), USNS Loyal (T-AGOS 22), and USNS Impeccable (T-AGOS 23): and two missile range instrumentation ships — USNS Invincible (T-AGM 24) and USNS Howard O. Lorenzen (T-AGM 25). This modification provides for the exercise of a six-month bridge option period. Work will be performed at sea worldwide beginning Aug. 1, 2021, and is expected to be completed on Jan. 31, 2022. The exercise of this option period will increase the total value of the contract by $16,247,468 from $490,133,859 to $506,381,328. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $16,247,468 are obligated for fiscal 2021 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The option being exercised under this modification was added to the contract as a result of a bilateral modification to the contract. This option was not competitively procured and was prepared under the provisions of 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements and fully executed on July 22, 2020, under contract modification P00116. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N6238715C2505).



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $8,875,584 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0024) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 86 satellite communication retrofit kits for F/18 series aircraft as follows: 36 for EA-18G aircraft, 25 for F/A-18E aircraft, and 25 for F/A-18F aircraft, to include rate tooling to increase monthly kit production capacity. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif. (80 percent); and St. Louis, Mo. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,875,584 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded a $59,253,922 modification (P00001) to contract W52P1J-20-C-0035 for M795 TNT. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $59,253,922 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



The University of Ala. in Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $47,966,770 modification (P00019) to contract W31P4Q-15-D-0062 for information technology and related systems support for the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, Huntsville, Ala.. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Continental Heavy Civil Corp., Miami, Fla., was awarded a $40,486,000 firm-fixed-price contract for beach erosion control and hurricane protection. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Miami Beach, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $40,486,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0013).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., was awarded a $33,059,844 modification (P00218) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 for the Integrated Fires Mission Command Integrated Battle Command System Development Program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,794,983 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $14,791,291 modification (P00015) to contract W58RGZ-18-C-0037 for Gray Eagle full rate production and ground support equipment. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $14,791,291 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 29, 2021)



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $13,530,443 modification (P00071) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for the procurement of Joint Air-to-Ground Munitions. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2021 procurement, defense-wide funds; and fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $13,530,443 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $41,213,726 firm-fixed-price modification (P00130) to previously awarded contract FA8808-10-C-0001 for the Global Satellite Communication Configuration and Control Element (GSCCE) for the Wideband Global Satellite Communication Space Vehicle 11. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $41,213,726 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,576,369,680. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Referentia Systems Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $13,572,902 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00007) to exercise the second option period under previously awarded contract FA489019CA012. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $52,716,662, and was issued under the Small Business Innovation Research (SIBR) program for the period Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022. The location of performance is Langley Air Force Base, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Va., is the contracting activity.

Management Consulting & Research Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded an $8,555,595 firm-fixed-price, and $126,734 cost reimbursable contract modification (P00012) to support Year Two through Year Five under Contract Line Item Numbers 0001, 0004 and 0007 for software licenses, platform, cyber and toolchain support applicable to the development operations (DevOps) environment contract (FA8806-20-F-0002). This contract provides for Platform 1 improvements, which include the creation, implementation and testing of the DevOps to expedite software delivery. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. The cumulative contract is $41,064,920, and fiscal 2021-2024 research, development, test, and evaluation 3620 funds in the amount of $1,048,631 are being obligated at time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $7,852,982 indefinite-delivery contract for base operation support maintenance services at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), Camp Bullis, Texas. This is a sole-source award with an AbilityOne contractor under the AbilityOne program. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $302,478 are being obligated at the time of award. The contract is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, JBSA Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA301621D0022).



Tecolote Research Inc., Goleta, Calif., has been awarded a $7,495,343 firm-fixed-price, and $22,510 cost reimbursable contract modification (P00009) to support Years Two through Five under Contract Line Item Numbers 0001, 0004 and 0005 for software licenses, platform, cyber and toolchain support applicable to the development operations (DevOps) environment contract (FA8806-20-F-0001). This contract provides for Platform 1 improvements, which include the creation, implementation and testing of the DevOps to expedite software delivery. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. The cumulative contract is $36,785,701, and fiscal 2021-2024 research, development, test, and evaluation 3620 funds in the amount of $924,761 are being obligated at time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







