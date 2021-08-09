fbpx
News

Headlines – August 9, 2021

by Aerotech News

News

Propaganda war intensifies in Afghanistan as the Taliban gain ground-
The effort to fend off panic and minimize losses has taken on outsize importance following the seizure of five provincial capitals by the Taliban.
 
U.S. government clears $750 million artillery sale to Taiwan-
The U.S. State Department has cleared the sale of self-propelled howitzers and GPS-guided kits for artillery shells to Taiwan, marking the first such approval for the country’s self-ruling by the Biden administration.
 
 

Business

Fincantieri eyes biofuels to power future warships-
Of all the alternative fuels touted as future solutions for cleaner warships, one of Europe’s shipyards is betting on cow manure.
 
Lockheed, Northrop shortlisted for Australian Air Battle Management System-
The Australian government has selected Lockheed Martin Australia and Northrop Grumman Australia to progress to the next round of its fifth-generation Joint Air Battle Management System (JBAMs) competition, to be delivered under the $2.7 billion AUD ($1.99 billion USD) Air 6500 Phase 1 project.
 
 

Defense

Army won’t give up German, Belgian bases scheduled for closure, it says after review-
Six bases will stay in the Army’s hands, and one will transfer over to the Air Force.
 
 

Veterans

VA continues to struggle with military sexual assault claims: VAOIG report-
While the VA continues to struggle with processing MST claims, the report also details the hurdles veterans face in making such a claim in the first place.
 
 
 

