Headlines – August 9, 2021

News

Propaganda war intensifies in Afghanistan as the Taliban gain ground-

The effort to fend off panic and minimize losses has taken on outsize importance following the seizure of five provincial capitals by the Taliban.



U.S. government clears $750 million artillery sale to Taiwan-

The U.S. State Department has cleared the sale of self-propelled howitzers and GPS-guided kits for artillery shells to Taiwan, marking the first such approval for the country’s self-ruling by the Biden administration.





Business

Fincantieri eyes biofuels to power future warships-

Of all the alternative fuels touted as future solutions for cleaner warships, one of Europe’s shipyards is betting on cow manure.



Lockheed, Northrop shortlisted for Australian Air Battle Management System-

The Australian government has selected Lockheed Martin Australia and Northrop Grumman Australia to progress to the next round of its fifth-generation Joint Air Battle Management System (JBAMs) competition, to be delivered under the $2.7 billion AUD ($1.99 billion USD) Air 6500 Phase 1 project.





Defense

Army won’t give up German, Belgian bases scheduled for closure, it says after review-

Six bases will stay in the Army’s hands, and one will transfer over to the Air Force.





Veterans

VA continues to struggle with military sexual assault claims: VAOIG report-

While the VA continues to struggle with processing MST claims, the report also details the hurdles veterans face in making such a claim in the first place.







