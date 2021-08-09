Littoral Combat Ship 27 (USS Nantucket) christened and launched

The Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team launched and Polly Spencer, ship sponsor and wife of the 76th Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Richard V. Spencer, christened Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 27, the future USS Nantucket, into the Menominee River at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard, Wisc., on Aug. 7, 2021.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to celebrate this milestone for Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 27 the future USS Nantucket,” said Steve Allen, Lockheed Martin vice president Small Combatants and Ships Systems. “The LCS Freedom-variant is a resilient, flexible warship, designed to meet the evolving missions of the U.S. Navy.

“The Lockheed Martin team continues to partner with the U.S. Navy to add lethality and survivability enhancements to the highly capable LCS class and we look forward to continued delivery of these adaptable ships,” said Allen.

Polly Spencer said she was proud to be the ships’ sponsor.

“Seeing this great ship launched and christened, knowing the missions it will serve for the U.S. Navy, is a humbling experience,” she said.” It’s a great honor for LCS 27, the future USS Nantucket, to be named after my home and a town with such a rich and storied maritime history. I look forward to its future service to the crew and our nation.”

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet.

* It is flexible—with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, LCS can be modified to integrate capabilities including over-the-horizon missiles, advanced electronic warfare systems (SEWIP) and decoys (Nulka), and in future, vertical launching systems or laser weapon systems.

* It is fast—capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

* It is automated—with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

* It is lethal—standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

Lockheed Martin is in full-rate production and has delivered 10 ships to the U.S. Navy. There are six ships in various stages of production.

“Building LCS 27 and sister ships for the U.S. Navy is an honor and we are proud to be the nation’s shipyard in the heartland,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. “The launch and christening we witnessed is a testament to the hard work of more than 2,500 shipbuilders who pass through our gates, put on their hard hats and build American warships.”







