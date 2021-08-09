Northrop Grumman ground segment modernization program revolutionizing the Global Hawk operator experience

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 Global Hawk Ground Segment Modernization Program, currently in integration and testing following a successful first flight in 2020, provides new cockpit displays that enhance situational awareness for the pilot and sensor operator while improving overall mission capabilities. GSMP is part of a series of Global Hawk modernization efforts that will enhance the ability of the system to monitor and deter near-peer and peer threats around the globe. The system is on schedule to complete operational test and evaluation in October 2022.









