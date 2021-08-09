SAN DIEGO, Calif.–Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 Global Hawk Ground Segment Modernization Program, currently in integration and testing following a successful first flight in 2020, provides new cockpit displays that enhance situational awareness for the pilot and sensor operator while improving overall mission capabilities. GSMP is part of a series of Global Hawk modernization efforts that will enhance the ability of the system to monitor and deter near-peer and peer threats around the globe. The system is on schedule to complete operational test and evaluation in October 2022.
Northrop Grumman ground segment modernization program revolutionizing the Global Hawk operator experience
