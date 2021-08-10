Aerotech News Digital Edition – August 6, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 6, 2021

We have a GREAT issue lined up for you this week, starting with a look at our newest "X-Plane": the newly redesignated X-62A. Formerly the NF-16D Variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA), the aircraft is currently in the midst of an upgrade program which will fully replace the VISTA Simulation System. "The redesignation reflects the research done on the aircraft over the past almost 30 years, as well as acknowledges the major upgrade program that is ongoing to support future USAF autonomy testing," said Dr. Chris Cotting, USAF TPS director of research.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

What’s the point of the X-59 (aside from it being just being ‘plane’ cool?): page 3

Rare Mojave B-23 Dragon now lives in Washington: page 4

Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum: Aviation treasures in the heartland: page 6

‘Nhay Du Co Gang!’: South Vietnamese allies also chorused ‘Airborne, All The Way!’: page 8

High Desert Hangar Stories : “Baa Baa Black Sheep” and “Black Sheep Squadron” — A baby boomer’s guilty pleasure: page 7

On This Date” photo feature : Kelly Johnson’s YF-12A, “first glide” of Space Shuttle prototype Enterprise and more: page 12

