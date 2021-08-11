U.S. Army

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., (W15P7T-21-D-0001); and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Dedham, Mass., (W15P7T-21-D-0002), will compete for each order of the $744,220,874 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for the Next Generation Load Device-Medium. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2031. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Raritan, N.J., has been awarded a $53,728,155 undefinitized contract action, firm-fixed-price commercial contract in support of the COVID-19 response efforts. This contract will increase production capacity of U.S. antibody and antigen test kit assays as well as test analyzers. This contract definitization allows Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to order the remaining equipment required to establish a domestic production capability of VITROS® Systems and SARS-CoV-2 antigen and antibody tests at its Rochester, New York, Global Center of Excellence facility for research and development. The work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, and the award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 3080 funds in the amount of $10,856,112 were obligated at the time of award; and fiscal 2021 3080 funds in the amount of $42,872,043 are being obligated at the time of definitization. These funds were provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority as part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8726-21-C-0005 PZ0001).





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a maximum amount $10,913,000 unpriced letter contract for long-lead material and the labor, planning, and scheduling necessary to support the fiscal 2022 Trident II (D5) missile production schedule. This unpriced letter contract will be definitized on or about Oct. 1, 2021, as a fixed-price-incentive contract. Work will be performed in Titusville, Fla.. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,636,000 are obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Program, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-21-C-0100).



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Portsmouth, R.I., is awarded a cumulative $9,508,104 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the “Science and Technology Research for the SSBN Security Technology Program (SSTP)” program, also referred to as “Oban 3.” The contractor will conduct scientific investigations of novel non-acoustic phenomenologies associated with SSBN security and submarines in general. These physics-based analyses will include development of new products in the areas of signature modeling and validation, clutter modeling and validation, signal processing algorithm development and countermeasure concept development. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., with an expected completion date of Aug. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $459,528 are obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $12,528 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-21-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1056).



Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is awarded $9,065,291 under a previously awarded, cost-plus-award-fee task order against contract N6264520D5008 to exercise Option Period One for research and development support services for training and continued development of medical modeling and simulation research tools for the Naval Health Research Center, San Diego, Calif.. This option brings the total cumulative value of the task order to $17,918,761. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (80 percent); and San Diego, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $ $2,730,677 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.

