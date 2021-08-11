Headlines – August 11, 2021

News

U.S. officials warn collapse of Afghan capital could come sooner than expected-

The Biden administration is preparing for Afghanistan’s capital to fall far sooner than feared only weeks ago, as a rapid disintegration of security has prompted the revision of an already stark intelligence assessment predicting Kabul could be overrun within six to 12 months of the U.S. military departing, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.





Business

U.S. Army orders more Strykers with 30mm cannons from Oshkosh-

Oshkosh Defense has landed another contract to supply additional Medium Caliber Weapon Systems to the U.S. Army.



Emirati firm signs agreement with Ukrainian Armor on robotic vehicles-

Emirati company Milanion Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian Armor to give the latter distribution rights of unmanned ground vehicle Agema.



Former Army tactical network director joins CACI-

Retired Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher will oversee the contractor’s national security technology portfolio.





Defense

Here’s what will happen to U.S. troops who refuse mandatory COVID-19 vaccines-

Once vaccines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) become mandatory, U.S. service members could face a range of punishments including administrative separation and court-martial for refusing to get inoculated, legal experts said.



These Mid-Atlantic bases have toxic levels of cancer-linked chemicals, report finds-

PFAS contamination is affecting both groundwater and seafood in the Chesapeake Bay.



U.S. Senate votes down $50B defense infrastructure boost-

The U.S. Senate on Aug. 10 rejected a Republican proposal to add $50 billion in defense infrastructure spending to Democrats’ budget resolution.





Veterans

Congress passes bill to help vets with mental health conditions get service dogs-

A bill to connect more veterans with service dogs trained to support mental health conditions is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.







