AF Gaming League returns for second year; now open to veterans and Wounded Warriors

by Aerotech News
Tech. Sgt. Maurice Moyer, team captain for the Department of the Air Force Gaming Space Force team, gives a thumbs up to one of his teammates during a DAFG Season 1 tournament. The Air Force launched the gaming league in 2020 to foster resiliency and retention through global e-sports events that bring Airmen and Guardians together in competitive leagues. Registration for the new season is open and closes Sept. 1. (Air Force photograph)

After its first season that saw more than 15,000 active duty airmen and guardians compete in the Air Force Gaming League, the Air Force is bring back the league for a second season.

This year, however, the league is open to Air Force veterans and Wounded Warriors as well.

“Department of the Air Force Gaming League has now become the official gaming program for all Airmen and Guardians,” said Col. Christopher Parrish, Air Force Services Center commander. “It will be available to not only Airmen and Guardians at every military base, but to numerous groups across the Air Force.” 

The gaming league launched in 2020 to foster resiliency and retention through global e-sports events that bring Airmen and Guardians together in competitive leagues, said Parrish. 

Now DAFGL is opening the competition pool to retired Air Force veterans; dependents and youth; wounded warriors; reserve and guard members; U.S. Air Force and ROTC cadets; and all Department of Defense civilians.  The league will also allow for wide open participation in upcoming community events and weekend tournaments, Parrish said.

Department of the Air Force Gaming made its official debut in November 2020, under the Air Force Services Center with a new intramural e-sports program. More than 15,000 active-duty Airmen and Guardians competed in the inaugural season with the most teams coming out of Minot Air Force Base, S.D., Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (Air Force graphic)

DAFGL season two will also introduce three of the world’s most popular game titles: Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These titles join the previous games Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, League of Legends and Rocket League.

“With more than 86 percent of Airmen and Guardians between the ages of 18-34 identifying as gamers, the community has grown after just one season,” said Col. Marc Adair, chief of programs for AFSVC. “With the expansion of the program to more groups in season two, this will certainly build on the more than 15,000 men and women connected through a shared love of video games.”  

During the first season, the initial rollout involved Air Force Global Strike Command as the pilot program to help with challenges, lessons learned and insight to Airmen participation in this new intramural sport. Airmen and Guardians from AFGSC formed teams to compete with each base in the command hosting playoffs before the final major command championship.

Registration for the new season is now open and closes Sept. 1. The program will move into regional league play with playoffs prior to a regional championship.  Winners will receive prizes to include championship jerseys, DAFGL products and the chance to represent the Department of the Air Force as the official team in future public-facing events and competitions. 

For more updates on the upcoming season or to join, Airmen and Space Professionals can visit www.airforcegaming.com. For more information about the official gaming hub for the Air Force and Space Force, visit their Facebook and Twitter.
 

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force chief of space operations, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman pose for a photo op with Tech. Sgt. Maurice Moyer, team captain for the Department of the Air Force Gaming League’s Space Force Team while he holds the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl Trophy. The Space Force team were the season one tournament winners. Registration for the new season is open and closes Sept. 1. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 

