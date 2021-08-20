Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 450-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are New Jersey, California, Utah, Arizona and Nevada, with a Nov. 11, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-21-D-0011).



SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 450-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California and Illinois, with a Nov. 11, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-21-D-0012).





U.S. Army

Northwind Portage Inc.,* Idaho Falls, Idaho, was awarded an $82,175,322 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to remediate contaminated soils, sediment, fill, and debris. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Luckey, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 10, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program funds in the amount of $62,200,327 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912P4-21-C-0014).



Daycraft Systems,* Phoenix, Ariz., was awarded a $16,417,214 firm-fixed-price contract for commercially available firearms and training to satisfy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 18, 2022. Fiscal 2021 FMS (Mexico) funds in the amount of $16,417,214 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-C-0060).





U.S. Navy

Caddell-Nan JV, Montgomery, Ala., was awarded a $36,571,666 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274221F9933) under a multiple award construction contract for the design and construction of a high-bay warehouse at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Guam. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $38,314,666. Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, and is to be completed by November 2023. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a base warehouse to serve MCB Guam. The warehouse will provide storage and administrative space to support the distribution management office, base supply, food services, and general services administrative daily operations. The option, if exercised, provides for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $36,571,666 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1329).



American Petroleum Tankers LLC, Blue Bell, Penn., is awarded a $27,010,000 option (P00005) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm, fixed-price contract (N3220520C4105) with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period to support the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and provide ocean going transportation to meet the Department of Defense’s (DOD) bulk fuel movement requirements. The M/V Empire State will provide worldwide support to assist DOD and DLA in meeting its need for global transportation of petroleum products. This contract includes a one-year-firm period of the performance, three one-year option periods and one 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $136,560,500. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by July 23, 2025. Working capital funds (transportation) in the amount of $27,010,000 are obligated for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



MZA Associates Corp.,* Albuquerque, N.M., is awarded an $18,697,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAS) High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS). The contractor will design, develop, deliver, integrate, test and demonstrate a compact, portable, low-cost and reliable C-UAS HELWS using the latest available commercial components. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., (80 percent); and Dayton, Ohio (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 17, 2023, and if all options are exercised, will continue until Aug. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,297,835 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-21-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1116).



Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., is awarded a $9,918,884 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001917C0080). This modification exercises an option to provide organizational and intermediate depot maintenance, logistics and supply support for three KC-130J aircraft for the government of Kuwait. Additionally, this modification provides limited repair of common support equipment. Work will be performed in Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,918,884 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colo., is awarded a $9,343,200 modification for exercise of two options on a firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for design build hurricane recovery work at Naval Air Station Pensacola. After award of this modification, the total task order value will be $24,337,800. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. The work to be performed provides for design build Hurricane Sally recovery work for repairs for NAS Pensacola Buildings 3902 and 3903. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,343,200 are obligated on this modification and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-8024).





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $9,987,543 modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8621-21-C-0001 for F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTC). The contract modification provides for updates to the F-15 MTC training systems in order to achieve training service objectives. The locations of performance are Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.; Nellis AFB, Nev.; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, England. Fiscal 2021 Air Force 3400 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,987,543 were obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio.



KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Md., has been awarded a $9,657,329 task order for refurbishment and upgrades to eight Eddy Current Inspection Systems (ECIS). This contract provides for enhancements to hardware and software for eight robotic ECIS, to include new bases, robotic arms, computers and station executive software. The location of performance is Dayton, Ohio, and work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition; one solicitation was sent and one proposal was received. Fiscal 2021 4930 working capital funds in the amount of $9,657,329 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Maintenance Contracting Branch, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA813221F0062).

*Small business







