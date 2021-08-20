Service members, veterans can stream Tokyo Paralympic Games for free

U.S. service members and honorably discharged veterans worldwide can stream coverage of the Tokyo Paralympic Games free.

The free streaming is thanks to a deal between The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal, and includes all of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. People can stream the coverage on their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 24-Sep. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This marks the third time the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, in partnership with local cable, satellite, dMVPD and telco providers.

Through this arrangement, U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide can stream more than 1,000 hours of the Tokyo Paralympics on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication.

The unprecedented streaming coverage will include simul-streams of all NBCUniversal linear channels, including three nights of primetime coverage on the broadcast network, which marks a Paralympics first, as well as roughly 800 hours of additional competition coverage. Top stories and moments, as well as athlete profiles and interviews, will be featured throughout the Paralympic Games with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA.

Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account will be required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. An authorized provider is one which has partnered with the Exchange on the technical solutions allowing streaming viewership on U.S. military installations in OCONUS.

Additional information is available on the Exchange’s online community Hub at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/Olympics.







