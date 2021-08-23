Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Ameresco, Portsmouth, Va.,(N40085-21-D-0079); Harkins, Columbia, Md., (N40085-21-D-0080); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., (N40085-21-D-0081); Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., (N40085-21-D-0082); S.B. Ballard Construction Co., Virginia Beach, Va., (N40085-21-D-0083); Walsh, Chicago, Ill., (N40085-21-D-0084); Whiting Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Md., (N40085-21-D-0085); and WM Jordan, Newport News, Va., (N40085-21-D-0086), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award design-build (DB)/design bid build (DBB) construction contract for large general construction projects located primarily in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of operations (AO). The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all eight contracts combined is $950,000,000. S.B. Ballard Construction Co. is awarded the initial task order at $51,600,202 for the corrosion control and paint facility at Naval Station Norfolk. All work on this contract will be performed in the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AO in Hampton Roads, Va. Work for this task order is expected to be completed within 945 days of contract award, or March 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 military construction (MILCON) contract funds in the amount of $51,600,202 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Construction projects to be performed will primarily consist of general building type projects and may be either DBB or DB. General construction of DB and DBB projects include, but are not limited to, new construction, demolition, repair, alteration, and renovation of buildings, systems and infrastructure and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and communication systems. Types of facilities include administrative, industrial, maintenance, warehouses, hangars, communications, personnel support, recreation, lodging, dormitory, medical, training, ranges, roads, etc. Lead or asbestos abatement may be required. Work in explosive facilities and/or sites may be required. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $35,000 are obligated on the seven minimum guarantee task order awards and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of August 2026. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction funding. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 16 proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $190,271,753 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6117 to exercise an option for engineering design development and supporting material procurement. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, New YoN.Y.,rk (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,416,739 (78 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 (22 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lone Star Aerospace Inc.,* Addison, Texas, is awarded a $22,204,419 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides predictive decision analysis, technical analysis, simulation and consulting services. Additionally, this contract provides operational sustainment of existing fielded models in support of Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0037).

HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $16,266,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise Option Period Four under previously awarded contract M95494-17-F-0021. The work to be performed provides Headquarters Marine Corps, Plans, Policies and Operations; Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM); and Commander Navy Installations Command with technical and engineering support for the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive consequence management program. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (52 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (10 percent); San Diego, Calif., (10 percent); Quantico, Va., (10 percent); Okinawa Prefecture, Japan (5 percent); Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (5 percent); Seoul, Republic of Korea (4 percent); and Sicily, Italy (4 percent). Work is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $5,145,638 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MCICOM Headquarters, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Bascom Hunter Technologies Inc., Baton Rouge, La., is awarded an $8,388,144 modification to add new work to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00039-19-C-0020) issued by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $8,388,144. The new total value is $13,240,879.73. This modification provides for the addition of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line item for additional satellite communication pre-planned product improvement efforts in support of the Navy’s multiband terminal program. The primary focus of this effort is the further development of interference excision systems, all digital modem, and modular hardware open platform under this Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract. Fiscal 2021 research and development (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,388,144 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work will be performed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (76 percent); and Atlanta, Georgia (24 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2023. This SBIR Phase III contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5) ó authorized or required by statute, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-5. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $7,809,949 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded delivery order N00024-21-F-5409 under basic ordering agreement N00024-18-G-5421 in support of the evolved Seasparrow Missile Block II life of type buy of parts for the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif. (62 percent); Tucson, Arizona (38 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2021 other customer (international) funds $7,809,949 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a sole source contract pursuant to an international agreement between the U.S. and 10 other Block I countries and 10 other block II countries. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website in accordance with sole-source justification ó Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 6.302-4 International Agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $487,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Apache AH-64 engineering services and technical support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0077).

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision LLC, Roanoke, Va., (W91CRB-21-D-0017); and L3 Technologies Inc., Londonderry, N.H., (W91CRB-21-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $92,440,406 firm-fixed-price contract for the Aviator’s Night Vision Imaging System III. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

SOC LLC, Hawthorne, Nev., was awarded a $21,866,522 modification (P00035) to contract W52P1J-11-D-0002 for continued operation and maintenance of Hawthorne Army Depot, Nev. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Sunrise, Fla., was awarded a $10,217,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of Pump Station S-703, a spreader system and two recreational sites. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Miami, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,217,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0017).

Ahtna Marine & Construction Co., Pompano Beach, Fla., was awarded a $7,809,245 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,809,245 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0018).

U.S. Air Force

PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Marlton, N.J., has been awarded a $20,919,888 (approximate) modification (P00073) to previously awarded contract FA4890-15-C-0018 for the Aerial Targets Program. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional year of service under the multiple year contract, directly supporting live-fire weapon system testing and enabling the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s developmental and operational air-to-air missiles testing. The locations of performance are Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; and Holloman AFB, N.M. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds will be utilized and no funds will be obligated at time of award. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, Calif., has been awarded a $19,226,072 bilateral modification (P00009) to previously awarded Space Force 52 contract FA8811-18-C-0003, under the National Security Space Launch program. This modification incorporates a change in the contract requirements. The location of performance is Hawthorne, Calif.; Kennedy Space Center, Fla.; and McGregor, Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 14, 2022. Fiscal 2021 space procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $149,226,072. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Four Tribes Enterprises LLC, Cary, N.C, has been awarded a $9,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Simplified Acquisition of Basic Engineering Requirements (SABER) Mini, to furnish all plant, labor, equipment and material, and to perform all work in connection with individual task orders. Work will be performed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.; and Dare County Bomb Range and Fort Fisher Recreational Area, N.C. The final task order award is expected to be issued by Aug. 19, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition under the 8(a) program, and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $36,023 are being obligated at time of award. The 4th Contracting Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C., is the contracting activity. (FA480921D0007)

*Small business