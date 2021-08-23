fbpx
Defense

U.S. seeking to open more locations to aid evacuation from Kabul

by By David Vergun
UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) 

During an Aug. 21 press conference, DOD officials explained the ongoing efforts to evacuate people from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, and Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, explained that the U.S. is looking at additional sites for evacuees.

A Corpsman with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) checks the well-being of evacuees’ during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).

Besides the intermediate way station in Qatar, the U.S. has started using additional sites to include Germany, and discussions are taking place to open other areas as well, Taylor said, noting that planes from the Hamid Karzai International Airport have also landed in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Once the evacuees are processed at intermediate way stations, they are flown to the U.S. and are taken to Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Lee, Va., or, Fort McCoy, Wisc.

In the last 24 hours, six U.S. military C-17 aircraft and 32 charter flights departed Kabul, for a total of about 3,800 passengers, he said.

Also in the past 24 hours, three flights landed at Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, he added.

“As you can see, this is a very complex and multi step operation,” Taylor said.

The U.S. military has 5,800 troops at the Kabul airport. Their mission is airport operations and security, he said, adding that “the airport remains secure.”

Kirby described the situation outside the airport in Kabul as “very fluid and dynamic,” and that “it changes almost by the hour.”

The press secretary said he’s aware of reports during the past week of Afghans and Americans being harassed and in a few cases assaulted, but believes it has not been widespread.

Regular communications with Taliban leaders outside the airport continue throughout the day, Kirby said. Those talks center around deconfliction and ensuring Americans and Afghans have safe passage to the airport.

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron carries diapers to provide Afghan evacuee mothers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
Evacuees stage before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)
A U.S. Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit interacts with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)
A U.S. Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit fists bumps a child evacuee during a military drawdown at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)
A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).
A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)
