Airports panel charts new course for Fox and other county fields

For the first time in the 30 years since management and operations of community airports in Los Angeles County was contracted out to private enterprises, the county’s Airports Advisory Commission met Aug. 25 night to consider the future under management by the Aviation Division of the Department of Public Works.

Until Aug. 1, American Airports Corp. held the contract for management and operations of the five county-owned general aviation airports, including the largest, Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster.

Harvey Holloway, a private pilot and Antelope Valley commercial real estate broker, is chairman of the 10-member Aviation Commission which advises the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on operations and development of county airports.

In an interview with Aerotech News and Review, Holloway said the county has been engaged in the process of ending its contract with American Airports for about two years. He said the move to transition from private operations management to a division of a county government department was primarily driven by complaints about pricing from airport customers.

And it was discussion about wording in meeting minutes concerning pricing policy for aviation fuel that became the first item on the agenda Aug. 25. Noting that fuel prices can vary from one county airport to another by up to 20 percent, commissioners altered the wording to say fuel prices will be set by the county depending on the distance tankers travel to deliver fuel.

Another new wrinkle in the meeting procedure involved a change in the source and nature of management briefings to the commissioners. Until the commission most recent previous meetings, monthly briefings on individual airfields were provided by managers of the individual airports working for American Airports. But delays brought about by confusion in making top-to- bottom, across-the-board changes in airports staffing, the county finds itself short-handed almost everywhere.

The vacancy created by the departure of Fox Field’s long-time manager this spring was just filled by appointment of Acting Airport Manager Samuel Maghakian, who previously was the Aviation Division’s Airport Project Coordinator in the Los Angeles headquarters offices.

In light of the management personnel shuffle, operational reports to the commission fell to County Airports Assistant Deputy Chief Jason Morgan and Assistant Deputy Director Arthur “Art” Vander Vis. Morgan, who previously was the principal engineer.

In current affairs, the two reported that all airports are experiencing difficulties in getting dependable adequate supplies of aviation fuels, primarily due to a nationwide shortage of truck drivers. They reported additional fuel storage is being arranged for Fox Field. Beyond that issue, they said transition from corporate to county airports management resulted in customer headaches over billing, credit card acceptance policies and key card gate access failures.

Looking over the horizon, the county executives asked commissioners for their thoughts on regular and informative operational reports and proposed a new vision statement and a new airports marketing plan. The former contractor returned to the county about $63,000 remaining unspent from an annual $100,000 marketing allocation.

On the Vision statement, Morgan left Commissioners with a list of possibilities including: Smart, Active, Sustainable, Safe, Latest Technology, Environmentally Friendly.”

The final caller into the online virtual meeting, identifying himself as Dr. Haney, said the prior management organization had two years to do the transition, and failed. And on the marketing plan, he commented, “How do we market the airports to aviation?”

The commission meets next at 7 p.m., on Sept. 29.