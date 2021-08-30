Contracts Briefs

Defense Intelligence Agency

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $217,439,430 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract to provide scientific computing operations, analysis, and applications support to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., with an expected completion date of 2031. Funds are not being obligated at the time of award; separate task orders will provide for funds on cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and/or time and materials task orders. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HHM402-21-D-0151).

U.S. Army

M.C. Dean, Tysons, Va., was awarded a $158,770,730 firm-fixed-price contract for the recapitalization of the power-generation plant and supervisory control and data acquisition controls system at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Air Force funds in the amount of $158,770,730 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0023).

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Inc., Houston, Texas, was awarded a $47,469,180 firm-fixed-price contract for beach replenishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2014 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $47,469,180 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0018).

U.S. Navy

Applied Visual Technology Inc., doing business as AVT Simulation,* Orlando, Fla., (M67854-21-D-8056); Choisys Technology Inc.,* Ashburn, Va., (M67854-21-D-8057); Corps Simulation & Cyber Solutions LLC,* Greenbelt, Md., (M67854-21-D-8058); Dignitas Technologies,* Orlando, Fla., (M67854-21-D-8059), Engineering & Computer Simulations Inc.,* Orlando, Fla., (M67854-21-D-8060); Envision Innovative Solutions Inc.,* Manasquan, N.J., (M67854-21-D-8061); and Tactical Edge Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (M67854-21-D-8062), are awarded a $127,346,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the procurement of services to support Marine Corps training and education requirements of the Fleet Marine Forces, which includes both active duty and reserve components, and all supporting establishments. The Electronic and Communication Services (ECS) contract will be used to issue task orders to provide sustainment support, including new development for all existing and any future Marine Corps training systems including, but not limited to Combined Arms Command and Control Trainer Upgrade System; Marine Air-Ground Task Force Tactical Warfare Simulation; Deployable Virtual Training Environment; Combat Convoy Simulator; Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer; Marine Corps Driver Trainer; Supporting Arms Virtual Trainer and Combat Vehicle Training Systems. This five-year contract includes five one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential of this contract to an estimated $238,000,000. Work will be performed at contractor facilities. The period of performance for the base award is from Aug. 27, 2021, through Aug. 26, 2026. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Aug 26, 2031. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) and (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively provided via a request for proposal (M67854-20-R-7829) published on the beta.sam.gov web site. Fourteen offers were received and seven were selected for award. Marine Corp Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-80XX).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $51,468,710 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost (no fee) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the AEGIS Weapon System (AWS) for AWS baselines through Advanced Capability Build 16 (ACB 16). The contract provides for AEGIS shipboard integration engineering, AEGIS Test Team support, AEGIS Modernization Team engineering support, Ballistic Missile Defense Test Team support, and AEGIS Weapons System (AWS) element assessments. This contract will cover the AWS ship integration and test efforts for AEGIS Ashore, nine new construction DDG-51 class ships, and the major modernization of seven DDG-51 class ships. It will additionally cover the integrated combat system modifications and upgrades for all current ships with all AWS baselines up to and including ACB 16. Work under this modification will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (46 percent); Norfolk, Va., (9 percent); Deveselu, Romania (9 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (8 percent); Washington, D.C. (7 percent); San Diego, Calif., (6 percent); Everett, Wash., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (4 percent); Mayport, Fla., (3 percent); and various places each below one percent (4 percent); and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,309,663 (46 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,575,151 (26 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,348,901 (18 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,327,839 (8 percent); fiscal 2021 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $100,000 (1 percent); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,114 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $18,722,678 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The University of Missouri Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo., is awarded a $39,489,484 cost reimbursement contract for the Pulsed Tactical Effector for Regulated Attack (PTERA). The PTERA program seeks to primarily develop families of electronic effector and support technologies at the system, component and sub-component level that enable new Navy missions when placed aboard and/or in concert with Group 1 through 3 unmanned aerial vehicles. Work will be performed in Kansas City, Mo., with an expected completion date of Aug. 29, 2026. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 60-month base period and eight 54-month option periods that will run concurrently with the base period, is $39,489,484. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,203,529; and fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds in the amount of $300,000 are obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $8,503,529 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001, ìFY20 Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.î Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1049).

Professional Analysis Inc.,* Alexandria, Va., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $25,000,000 for professional support services at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Expeditionary Business Line (ExBL) and Expeditionary Programs Office (ExPO). The work on this contract will be performed in Washington, D.C. (52 percent); California (25 percent); Florida (17 percent); Virginia (4 percent); and Hawaii (2 percent). The work to be performed is for program management, engineering, logistics, requirements analysis, data management and analysis, public affairs, and financial management support. The term of the contract is not to exceed 36 months with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital fund (WCF) contract funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated on an individual task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by Navy WCF. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with four proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-21-D-0025).

W.M. Jordan Company Inc., Newport News, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price contract task order N40085 21F6176 at $24,426,481, under a multiple award construction contract for design-bid-build, repair of unaccompanied housing at Naval Air Station Oceana. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be completed by August 2024. This project will completely repair unaccompanied housing, Building 530, at NAS Oceana, and bring Building 530 to meet current code requirements and requirements defined by United Facilities Criteria 4-721-10N. All major building systems require repair/replacement. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,426,481 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9089).

Axiom Resource Management Inc., Falls Church, Va., is awarded a $15,595,548 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under General Services Administrationís (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS). This task order provides support services for the various applications used by the Medical Modeling, Simulation and Mission Support department at the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), San Diego, Calif., in gathering and analyzing data for the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database and Expeditionary Medical Encounter Knowledge Warehouse (EMedKW). Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (70 percent); Norfolk, Va., (10 percent); Fort Detrick, Md., (5 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (5 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (5 percent); and Falls Church, Va., (5 percent), and all work is expected to be completed by February 2027. Initial task order funding of $2,678,993 for the base period of performance is obligated with fiscal 2021 Navy research, development, testing, and evaluation funds in the amount of $449,104, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and Navy operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $421,176, which will expire at the end of the current ?scal year. The balance of the task order will be incrementally funded. The total value of the task order for the base period, which includes four 12-month option years and one six-month option period, if exercised, is $15,595,548. This task order was competitively procured via GSAís OASIS Small Business Pool 4, and two proposals were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (N6264521F0268).

BB&E Inc.,* Northville, Michigan, is awarded $10,003,918 to exercise the third option period under a firm fixed-price task order for professional support services in design and capital improvements within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic area of operations. After award of this option, the total cumulative task order value will be $29,319,758. Work will be performed in Virginia (75 percent); North Carolina (13 percent); Indiana (4 percent); Georgia (3 percent); Maine (3 percent); and Illinois (2 percent). The work to be performed provides for various architecture and construction engineering disciplines to assist in completing various design and capital improvement projects. The option period is from September 2021 to September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,186,342 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (GS00Q140ADS144).



Bryan 77 Construction JV,* Colorado Springs, Colo., is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order N3319121F4336 at $9,211,147 under a multiple award construction contract for repair of the Scorpion Gate at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $9,332,301. Work will be performed in Djibouti, Africa, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. The work to be performed provides for the repair and replacement of the Scorpion Gate at Camp Lemonnier to meet current anti-terrorism force protection requirements. The project consists of demolition of six existing structures, construction of a new pedestrian screening building, five prefabricated guardhouses, and re-configuration of the gate access. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies and transportation to perform all work described in the request for proposal. The option, if exercised, provides for the relocation of an existing guard tower. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Navy contract funds in the amount of $9,211,147 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-5001).

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $77,107,920 non-competitive fixed-price incentive (firm) modification (P00007) to previously awarded contract FA8675-21-C-0034 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 35 Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM) and CATM guidance sections. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $17,593,520; fiscal 2021 Air Force operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $37,522,500; fiscal 2020 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $11,875,626; and fiscal 2021 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $10,116,274 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $23,386,618 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Force and Army Anti-Jam Modem Half Transport Rack U.S Air Force Airborne Modem. This contract provides for the purchase of 16 pre-production units under the delivery order. The location of performance is Salt Lake City, Utah; and Camden, N.J., and work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. This award is the result of a Fair Opportunity competitive acquisition in which two solicitations were mailed and one offer received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,888,716 were obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity. (FA8808-21-F-0001)

Merrill Corp., doing business as Mission Support Inc. (MSI), Clearfield, Utah, was awarded a $16,681,040 modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8119-21-C-0001 for the repair of the B-52 struts. Work will be performed in Clearfield, Utah, with an expected completion date of Jan. 11, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $12,483,112 bilateral modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8819-18-D-0009ís task order FA8819-20-F-1005 for additional studies, concept development, systems engineering and technical assessments, modeling, simulation, and prototyping/experiments. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2025. The total value of the task order is $22,138,689. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 operation and maintenance; and research and development funds in the amount of $2,226,000 were obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles SFB, Calif., is the contracting activity.

