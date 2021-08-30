Headlines — August 30

News

Rockets target U.S. troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage

U.S. anti-missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul’s airport early on Aug. 30, a U.S. official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war.

After Kabul attack, evacuations resume and troops prepare to fully withdraw

Troops at the Kabul airport are changing up their tactics to stay safe in their final days in Afghanistan.

Business

Fincantieri in talks about buying Leonardo’s naval gun business

Italian shipyard Fincantieri is holding early talks with Italy’s Leonardo to acquire its naval gun manufacturing operation, formerly known as Oto Melara.

Defense

U.S. Army’s recon, electronic warfare-capable aircraft flies for the first time

L3Harris Technologies said it has flown for the first time a new U.S. Army technology demonstrator aircraft that will be capable of conducting both reconnaissance and electronic warfare, according to an Aug. 27 announcement.

Navy, Coast Guard send ships through Taiwan Strait in wake of assault drills by China

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter steamed through the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 27, continuing monthly transits of warships through sensitive waters off Chinaís mainland, the Navy said in a news release.

Veterans

Coronavirus resurgence could cause major problems for GI Bill users next spring

VA leaders are warning they need congressional help to keep housing stipends moving if students are forced back into online-only classes.