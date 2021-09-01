Headline — September 1

News

In leaving Afghanistan, U.S. reshuffles global power relations

After Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government collapsed on Aug. 15, Beijing couldn’t contain its glee at what it described as the humiliation of its main global rival even though Washington said a big reason for withdrawal was its decision to focus more resources on China.

Before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’

In the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart before the Taliban seized control of the country, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither Biden nor Ashraf Ghani appeared aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the entire country falling to insurgents, a transcript reviewed by Reuters shows.

U.S. military says troops disabled equipment before abandoning it at Kabul airport

U.S. troops disabled 170 vehicles, aircraft and weapons systems that they abandoned Monday at the Kabul airport before the remaining American service members in Afghanistan boarded the last flights out of the country, the top U.S. commander in the region said.

Business

New Turkish-Ukrainian team aims to win service contracts for Russian-made helos

A new partnership between a Turkish aerospace trade association and Ukraine’s arms trader aims to provide repair and maintenance services for up to 1,500 Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters.

Poland readies for short-range air defense deal as trade show approaches

The next major procurement in the pipeline concerns Poland’s Narew short-range air defense system, with numerous foreign suppliers competing for the deal. The planned contract will be one of the main themes of this year’s MSPO defense industry show in Kielce, Poland.

Turkish shipyard develops country’s first unmanned submarine

Turkish shipyard Ares said it has designed and developed the country’s first unmanned submarine, hoping to begin mass production this year.

Sky Guard drone UAV begins development and testing

Two Saudi Arabian companies have agreed to a deal to increase development and testing of the Sky Guard drone which can fly up to 18,000 feet.

Defense

Lawmakers to debate defense hike, Afghanistan at NDAA markup

Sparring over the size of the defense budget and partisan recriminations over the U.S. exit from Afghanistan are expected to dominate the House Armed Services Committeeís marathon markup of its annual policy bill on Sept. 1.

Veterans

More vets reaching out for crisis line help amid Afghanistan collapse

Calls to the crisis line jumped about 7 percent over the last three weeks compared to August 2020. Online chats with crisis line staff are up almost 40 percent. Texts to the emergency service are up about 98 percent.