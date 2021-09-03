Headlines — September 3

News

U.S., Taliban cooperation ‘possible’ after war’s end, joint chiefs chairman says

The U.S. and Taliban potentially could coordinate in the future against an offshoot of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 13 troops last month, Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, said Sept. 1 at the Pentagon.

Defense spending increase, Afghanistan withdrawal dominate debate over defense policy measure

In a bipartisan vote Sept. 2, a key House panel approved plans to boost defense spending by nearly $24 billion above White House plans for fiscal 2022, setting up a showdown later this year between progressive Democrats and moderates in the party over how much defense funding is too much.

Business

Thirteen U.S. lawmakers back Lockheed-Aerojet merger in new letter

A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers is calling on the Pentagon to support Lockheed Martin’s proposed $4.4 billon acquisition of rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, according to their letter, obtained by Defense News.

Top defense leaders kick off new phase for Europe’s next-gen fighter

Top defense leaders from France, Germany and Spain have formalized plans to begin the preliminary development phase for a lead plane under the Future Combat Air System program, committing their governments to spending billions of euros in the coming years.

Four industry teams gird for British support-ship competition

American, British, Dutch, Indian and Spanish companies are among members of four rival industry consortia named by the British Ministry of Defence to develop designs for logistics ships to support the Royal Navyís new aircraft carriers.

Defense

As veterans process end of Afghanistan war, Pentagon to sort through lessons learned

The Pentagon’s top officials promised thorough, candid assessments of the military’s decisions and missteps.

Army wants you to get smart on China’s military structure and tactics

The Army released a brand-new comprehensive, and unclassified, assessment of China’s military strategy, structure, capabilities and tactics in early August.

U.S. Marine F-35Bs to operate off largest Japanese warship later this year

U.S. Marine F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters will operate off a Japanese warship later this year, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said on Sept. 1.