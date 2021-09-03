September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Military bases and units throughout the Department of Defense are promoting National Suicide Prevention Month to educate the military community about resources available and steps everyone can take to protect one another against suicide.

Each September, DOD observes National Suicide Prevention Month to promote prevention resources across military communities and share ways to take simple action to “Be There” for others and themselves.

This year’s National Suicide Prevention Month campaign theme, “Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach,” highlights the importance of connections between family, friends and the community, and knowing what resources can help prevent suicide, especially in these unique and challenging times.

Research indicates connectedness is a protective factor against some of the risks associated with suicide, such as loneliness or social isolation. The theme reinforces how everyone within reach, such as leaders, service members and families can play a role in preventing suicide.

“Behind the wing’s mission, rescue and attack, is the same message; if you need help, call in close Airman support. There are resources within reach to help you attack the problems of life,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Corey Carnes, 355th Medical Group Mental Health Flight commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Resources:

Veterans Crisis Line/Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, press 1, a free, confidential resource that provides Department of Veterans Affairs support for all service members.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress.

Military OneSource available 24/7/365 to help with handling stress and challenges.

inTransition at 1-800-424-7877, a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to a new mental health provider or wish to initiate mental health care for the first time.