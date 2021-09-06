fbpx
Defense

Triton NITE capability delivered to Australia ahead of schedule

by Aerotech News
Flt. Lt. Douglas Hogg and Flt. Lt. Davis Strauss from the ISR Transition Office at RAAF Base Edinburgh reviewing the Triton network configuration files on the newly delivered Network Integration Test Environment. (Royal Australian Air Force photograph)

The Australian MQ-4C Triton program reached another milestone, ahead of scheduled, when Northrop Grumman Australia delivered the Triton Network Integration Test Environment to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Developed by Northrop Grumman and based at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, NITE will support Chief Information Officer Group to configure and test the array of Triton network interfaces and systems prior to the delivery of the first aircraft to Australia in 2023. Critically, NITE enables CIOG to design and test Triton’s network architecture on Defence wide area networks.

RAAF Edinburgh is in the state of South Australia, about 17 miles north of Adelaide.

“This program will derisk the first Triton aircraft arriving into Australia and leverage the expertise and lessons learned from Northrop Grumman and the US Navy,” said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. “We are establishing sovereign capability to support the Triton program which once established will revolutionize maritime ISR in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Despite challenges presented by COVID-19 restrictions, Northrop Grumman’s engineering teams in the United States and Australia worked closely together to achieve the delivery milestone, leveraging experience learned through supporting the U.S. Navy’s Triton roll-out.

Beyond the successful delivery of the NITE capability, Northrop Grumman is working closely with the U.S. Navy to progress Triton toward initial operating capability and global deployments. The U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman achieved the first flight of the multi-intelligence variant on July 30.
 
 
 

